NBA Analysis Network

Los Angeles Lakers Land Kevin Love In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the offseason is every bit as enjoyable as the season itself. Certainly, there’s no shortage of intrigue around the league during the summer. Of course, transactions can occur right up to the trade deadline. Often enough, they do. Still, the summer is a time when teams are getting their affairs in order. The league’s contenders pursue win-now pieces, while its worst teams angle for young players and first-round picks. Often, there’s a whirlwind of activity in the summer.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."

The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Darius Garland
Raul Neto
Jarrett Allen
Lauri Markkanen
Evan Mobley
Collin Sexton
Donovan Mitchell
Robin Lopez
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet

The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 of the best returners the Cleveland Browns have had since 1999

Demetric Felton will return kicks for the Cleveland Browns but he has big shoes to fill. The Cleveland Browns will be relying on Demetric Felton to change the fortunes of the team with his returns. The hybrid player is listed on the depth chart as the primary return man for Cleveland’s special teams and he’s got some big shoes to fill.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Multiple outlets are predicting eight or less wins for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are not predicted to have a winning season. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a potentially very down year. The team is without its quarterback and the team is going to rely on an offense that, even with him, has very little in the way of receivers. The team will likely rely on the running game to keep themselves in games, but without a viable passing attack, they won’t be able to keep pace should their defense has issues.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

