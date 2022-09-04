The Cleveland Browns are not predicted to have a winning season. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a potentially very down year. The team is without its quarterback and the team is going to rely on an offense that, even with him, has very little in the way of receivers. The team will likely rely on the running game to keep themselves in games, but without a viable passing attack, they won’t be able to keep pace should their defense has issues.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO