WooSox notebook: Reliever Frank German puts together dominant season for Worcester, could potentially help Red Sox bullpen

Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
How’d Boston Red Sox’s Reese McGuire become a catcher? His Little League ‘man-child’ brother had something to do with it
Boston Red Sox’s Reese McGuire said he flip-flopped between pitcher and catcher in Little League but his focus turned mostly to catching once his older brother Cash began throwing harder. “I thank him for hitting an early growth spurt because it forced me to be behind the dish more,”...
Bobby Dalbec, Ryan Fitzgerald help Worcester Red Sox complete late comeback against Lehigh Valley IronPigs
With the Worcester Red Sox trailing by one entering the seventh inning against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Wednesday, Ryan Fitzgerald answered the call with a ground-rule double that scored two. One inning later, teammate Bobby Dalbec ensured the road team some much-needed insurance behind a solo home run...
Boston Red Sox roster moves: Abraham Almonte (440 major league games) to be promoted; Franchy Cordero to 60-day IL
The Boston Red Sox have promoted outfielder Abraham Almonte from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. The Red Sox needed to open spots on the 28-man active roster and the 40-man roster spot for Almonte. And so they placed Franchy Cordero (right ankle sprain) on the 60-day IL. Cordero’s season is finished after he jammed his foot against the outfield wall at Tropicana Field in Monday’s loss.
Boston Red Sox lineup: Xander Bogaerts (back), Rafael Devers (rest) sitting vs. Rays; J.D. Martinez returns after 3-game absence
The Red Sox will be without their two best players -- at least to start -- as they try to avoid a sweep at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night. Xander Bogaerts (back) and Rafael Devers (rest) are out of the lineup for the Red Sox in finale of a three-game set between the clubs. Kiké Hernández is starting at shortstop and leading off against Rays lefty Jeffrey Springs. Christian Arroyo is at third base and Rob Refsnyder is in center field. J.D. Martinez returns as the designated hitter after missing three straight games with back problems. Connor Wong is set to catch righty Nick Pivetta, who is good to go after leaving his last start with a calf contusion.
Springfield Central’s defensive line feels like it is best in state: ‘We will make plays’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central’s defensive line feels like it is going to be the best in the state this fall, and for good reason.
Mayflower Marathon finds new home at MGM Springfield
One of the largest annual food drives in New England has found its new home. The Mayflower Marathon will partner with the MGM Springfield casino this fall, aiming to continue feeding thousands of Western Massachusetts residents with a food and donation drive spread out over three days in November. For...
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England
Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
Daily Volleyball Stats Leaders: Sydney Scanlon’s 35 assists leads Frontier to win & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links...
Jake Thibeault adjusts to life at college one year after paralyzing hockey accident
WELLESLEY -- This week is a major milestone for a Fitchburg teen who was paralyzed in a hockey accident one year ago. Jake Thibeault has been determined through his recovery and even walked across the stage at his Milton Academy graduation in the spring. Now, he's at Babson College. "You look back now, Sunday marks a year I laid in a hospital bed not thinking I would be a freshman in college right now and still being able to fight the fight, it feels good," said Thibeault.It's a new chapter for Jake. The 19-year-old has come a long way and...
Scoreboard: Eli Quinn, Kya Donnelly help Holyoke girls cross country defeat Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Holyoke’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams got off to a strong start in their season-opening meet against the Springfield International Charter School on Wednesday afternoon.
From the Fairways: Ralph Parsons Four-Ball at Northampton Country Club highlights Labor Day weekend golf
Challenging pin positions made for a thrilling finals match over Labor Day weekend at the 51st annual Ralph Parsons Four-Ball at Northampton Country Club. Partners Chris Ferriter and Joe Wilson defended their 2021 title, holding on for a 1-up victory over Chris Kostek and Nick Richi. It was the fourth time that partners Ferriter and Wilson have teamed up to win the Ralph Parsons event.
Beaupre, Young lead Monson boys soccer to home shutout
MONSON – There are two things, or more accurately, two people that the Southwick Regional High School boys soccer team would already like to erase from their memories of the fall sports season – Monson’s Colin Beaupre and Alex Young. Young and Beaupre each had a hand...
Rocky start doesn’t stop Frontier girls volleyball as Red Hawks defeat Minnechaug in season opener
WILBRAHAM — Despite facing some challenges in the third set Wednesday night, the Frontier girls volleyball team kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with a win as it took a 3-1 victory over Minnechaug on the road. “I feel like we can play better than we did today,” Red Hawks...
Scoreboard: Westfield Tech golf remains undefeated behind close win against St. Mary & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Despite Caleb Viewing defeating his opponent Jack Ryan 4-0 during the final event of match play, the Westfield Tech golf team still squeezed out a 14-10 win against St. Mary on Wednesday.
Golf Leaderboard: Sam Merrigan shoots 34 for East Longmeadow at Elmcrest & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Leaderboard is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we...
Dorchester Reporter
Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle
A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
Celebrated New England surgeon Yvon Baribeau has one of the worst malpractice records in country, Globe investigation finds
A Boston Globe Spotlight investigative report revealed that a New England cardiothoracic surgeon settled 21 medical malpractice claims during his tenure at a hospital in New Hampshire, 14 of which accused him of making errors that led to a patient’s death. The Globe report said there is no other physician in the country with more settlements involving surgical deaths in the last two decades.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
California-based The Habit Burger Grill looks to open 2nd New England location in Worcester, searches for local owners
A fast food restaurant with more than 200 locations in California but only one in New England may soon be coming to Worcester, but burger lovers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. The Habit Burger Grill has identified the city as a good place for expansion and is...
Brian McGrory, Boston Globe’s top editor, to leave paper to chair Boston University’s journalism department
BOSTON (AP) — Brian McGrory, under whose leadership The Boston Globe won three newsroom Pulitzer Prizes, said Wednesday that he is stepping down after 10 years at the helm to become chair of Boston University’s journalism department. McGrory, who started at the Globe in 1989, was named top...
