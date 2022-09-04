WooSox notebook: Reliever Frank German puts together dominant season for Worcester, could potentially help Red Sox bullpen

The Red Sox will be without their two best players -- at least to start -- as they try to avoid a sweep at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night. Xander Bogaerts (back) and Rafael Devers (rest) are out of the lineup for the Red Sox in finale of a three-game set between the clubs. Kiké Hernández is starting at shortstop and leading off against Rays lefty Jeffrey Springs. Christian Arroyo is at third base and Rob Refsnyder is in center field. J.D. Martinez returns as the designated hitter after missing three straight games with back problems. Connor Wong is set to catch righty Nick Pivetta, who is good to go after leaving his last start with a calf contusion.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO