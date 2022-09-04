Read full article on original website
Is Home Improvement starring Tim Allen on Netflix? (Where to stream)
The classic ’90s sitcom Home Improvement is set to return to streaming very soon. If you’re wondering where you’ll be able to watch the family sitcom, we’re happy to share its streaming home right below. Home Improvement is a television series created by Matt Williams, Carmen...
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Last Light ending explained: Who was behind the oil crisis?
Oil stopped working properly in Last Light, but it turned out to be man-created. Here’s a look at the Last Light ending explained for all. Last Light started with Andy Yeats (Matthew Fox) out in the Middle East trying to figure out what was going on with the oil. His wife Elena (Joanne Froggatt) and son Sam (Taylor Fay) were in Paris for surgery on Sam’s eyes, while his daughter Laura (Alyth Ross) remained in London. The family would soon need to find their way back to each other as the world shut down around them.
Sean Astin & Craig Parker Board Political Thriller ‘A Social Contract’ From Director Jason Mac – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Sean Astin (Stranger Things) and Craig Parker (Good Trouble) have signed on to star alongside Domenica Cameron-Scorsese in Jason Mac’s political thriller, A Social Contract — the filmmaker’s follow-up to his directorial debut A Father’s Legacy, which was released by Cinedigm last year. (Check out the first still from Mac’s new feature, currently in production in Illinois, below.) In the film exploring the dynamics and social constructs of power, relationships and government, a political dinner turns deadly when a group of power-starved politicians fight for a seat of survival on a helicopter at the onset of a nuclear war. While...
"Barbarian" Is A New Horror Film About An Airbnb Booking Gone Wrong, Like, REALLY Wrong, And It's Pretty Great
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
