Oil stopped working properly in Last Light, but it turned out to be man-created. Here’s a look at the Last Light ending explained for all. Last Light started with Andy Yeats (Matthew Fox) out in the Middle East trying to figure out what was going on with the oil. His wife Elena (Joanne Froggatt) and son Sam (Taylor Fay) were in Paris for surgery on Sam’s eyes, while his daughter Laura (Alyth Ross) remained in London. The family would soon need to find their way back to each other as the world shut down around them.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO