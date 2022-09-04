Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday
The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens
With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022
Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOX Sports
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
Tomlin Notes-other Steelers news than just the quarterbacks
Understandable, the quarterbacks get the headlines. Here is what else Mike Tomlin said including injuries and other positions of concern before the opener
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Previewing crucial Week 1 Steelers vs Bengals game
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Steelers
Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead: What rival NFL fans think
The Los Angeles Rams have extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, which will only further their reign atop the NFC. McVay and Snead have earned their money, that much is certain. After winning the team’s first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf, every franchise in football is employing some version of the Rams model — several even hired head coaches that look eerily similar to McVay.
Steelers to retire Franco Harris' No. 32
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers are retiring Franco Harris' No. 32.The Steelers already had a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception planned for the Raiders game on Dec. 24, but news of retiring Harris' number came Tuesday after Steelers President Art Rooney II was expected to make a special announcement.The Steelers said Harris' number will be retired at halftime of the Week 16 game. Harris is only the third Steelers player to have his number retired after No. 75 Joe Greene and No. 70 Ernie Stautner.On Dec. 23, 1972, Harris caught Terry Bradshaw's deflected...
Jesse James: What the Browns are getting in their new TE
There is a new tight end in Cleveland after the Browns signed veteran free agent Jesse James. The 28-year-old James inked a one-year deal to join the Browns tight end party, one that has seen quite a bit of transactional action in the last few months. James comes to Cleveland...
saturdaytradition.com
Franco Harris to receive ultimate honor from Pittsburgh Steelers during 2022 NFL season
Franco Harris is an NFL Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Steeler icon. During the 2022 season, he will have his number retired by the historic franchise. “What can I say but wow,” said Harris. “I am blown away, and I’d like to thank Art and the Rooney family for this honor. Thank you very, very much.”
Should KC Chiefs include Week 2 in their Week 1 approach?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?
