Alan Curstead
4d ago

bubble Wallace ruin NASCAR any idiot that drives a car they can have people take a southern flag down in Southern States must be related to George Floyd

Suzie Mathis
4d ago

BUBBA WALLACE should NOT be in the championship race he didn't earn it, doesn't deserve it..Time to BOYCOTT HIS SPONSOR

steelworker
3d ago

nascar keeps pulling strings for Bubba. maybe if it rains they will give him another win.

Kyle Busch Says NASCAR Execs Gave Him Bad Advice For Years and Are Partially to Blame for His Prolonged Contract Drama

Kyle Busch told the media recently that NASCAR executives have given him bad advice through the years and are partially responsible for the months-long drama on his future. The post Kyle Busch Says NASCAR Execs Gave Him Bad Advice For Years and Are Partially to Blame for His Prolonged Contract Drama appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney
Ty Gibbs
Bubba Wallace
Kurt Busch
Daniel Suarez
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement

North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NASCAR admits Next Gen fires "unacceptable'; continues quest for solutions

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller admits it’s “unacceptable” that the Next Gen car keeps catching fire, and said that work continues on finding solutions. “We’re certainly digging into the cause,” Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We have cars down there this morning [at the...
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
Jones, Petty GMS bask in a win – and rue an opportunity missed

The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will live on as a triumph moment tinged with a sense of what could have been for Erik Jones and Petty GMS Motorsports. Jones, crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 team won their first race on Sunday night. It was the second for Jones in the prestigious event but the first for Elenz as a Cup Series crew chief and for Maury Gallagher and his group that invested in Richard Petty’s team to go NASCAR Cup Series racing.
NASCAR Playoffs at Kansas: How to watch, stream, preview, picks for the Hollywood Casino 400

Of all the things last weekend's opening race of the NASCAR Playoffs could have offered, few expected what the ultimate outcome was: a preservation of the status quo. With Erik Jones winning the Southern 500, not a single one of the 16 drivers currently in the NASCAR Playoffs were able to advance to the next round with a victory. In fact, most are lucky to have simply escaped Darlington with their championship hopes relatively intact. Crashes and mechanical issues plagued the playoff contenders, shaking up the playoff standings considerably without necessarily crippling the chances of most making it out of the Round of 16.
Formula 1: The 6 seats still open for the 2023 season

There are now six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but that number appears to be set to reduce soon. At long last, McLaren were finally able to confirm that Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris in their 2023 Formula 1 driver lineup, making him the 14th driver confirmed for next year.
