Of all the things last weekend's opening race of the NASCAR Playoffs could have offered, few expected what the ultimate outcome was: a preservation of the status quo. With Erik Jones winning the Southern 500, not a single one of the 16 drivers currently in the NASCAR Playoffs were able to advance to the next round with a victory. In fact, most are lucky to have simply escaped Darlington with their championship hopes relatively intact. Crashes and mechanical issues plagued the playoff contenders, shaking up the playoff standings considerably without necessarily crippling the chances of most making it out of the Round of 16.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO