Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Kevin O’Connell firmly believes he can bring out the best in former Eagles ‘King Of Drops’
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has full faith in former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor despite his “King of Drops” moniker. For two years, the Eagles have been racking their brains for ways they could bring out the best in Jalen Reagor. There’s good reason...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead: What rival NFL fans think
The Los Angeles Rams have extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, which will only further their reign atop the NFC. McVay and Snead have earned their money, that much is certain. After winning the team’s first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf, every franchise in football is employing some version of the Rams model — several even hired head coaches that look eerily similar to McVay.
NFL・
3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022
Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
Should KC Chiefs include Week 2 in their Week 1 approach?
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?
College football Week 2 best bets: 5 expert picks to back this week
It was a wild start to the 2022 season but we’re regrouping with our college football Week 2 best bets for a loaded slate with plenty of angles to take. The college football season is up and rolling and now we move into Week 2. While the slate might not look as juicy as the season-opener from a week ago, that often means we’re in for a super entertaining Saturday at the office (you know, the classy fan’s term for the couch this time of year).
FanSided
281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0