ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Packers could be without key player in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers could be without wide receiver Allen Lazard in Week 1 versus the Minnesota Vikings. With Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gone, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard is in line to be the Green Bay Packers‘ leading wide receiver this season. However, the Packers could be...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
FanSided

Rams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead: What rival NFL fans think

The Los Angeles Rams have extended head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, which will only further their reign atop the NFC. McVay and Snead have earned their money, that much is certain. After winning the team’s first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf, every franchise in football is employing some version of the Rams model — several even hired head coaches that look eerily similar to McVay.
NFL
FanSided

3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022

Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Should KC Chiefs include Week 2 in their Week 1 approach?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

College football Week 2 best bets: 5 expert picks to back this week

It was a wild start to the 2022 season but we’re regrouping with our college football Week 2 best bets for a loaded slate with plenty of angles to take. The college football season is up and rolling and now we move into Week 2. While the slate might not look as juicy as the season-opener from a week ago, that often means we’re in for a super entertaining Saturday at the office (you know, the classy fan’s term for the couch this time of year).
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy