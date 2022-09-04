Read full article on original website
Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jazz Reportedly Sent Donovan Mitchell To Cleveland As "Payback"
Just last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge trade to acquire none other than Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell had wanted out of Utah ever since the team traded away Rudy Gobert, and as expected, the Jazz got a huge haul of draft picks and even some players. Cleveland turned out...
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Yardbarker
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid
A couple of years ago, Jeremy Lin came close to making a highly anticipated return to the league. The one-time NBA champ joined the Golden State Warriors’ NBA G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in 2021 with the hopes of being called up to the big leagues. Unfortunately for him, that never came to […] The post REPORT: Jeremy Lin makes major decision in career after botched NBA comeback bid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Dennis Schroder could land with 1 NBA contender?
Dennis Schroder could be launching a comeback tour in the state of Texas. In his latest post to Substack, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated that the Dallas Mavericks could potentially take a look at signing Schroder. Stein writes that the Mavericks, who have one final roster spot open, have considered adding one more ball-handling veteran before the season starts.
Frances Tiafoe shouts out NBA star after upsetting Rafael Nadal
Frances Tiafoe pulled off a huge upset at the US Open on Monday by knocking off second-seeded Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. He apparently did so by channeling one NBA star who was on hand to witness the match. Tiafoe, a Maryland native, shouted out Washington Wizards guard...
Golden State Warriors To Host Workout With Numerous NBA Veterans
The Golden State Warriors are hosting Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Kenneth Faried, Rondae Hollis-Jeffeson and a few other veteran free agents for workouts ahead of training camp at the end of September.
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Isiah Thomas Told Kevin McHale That He Was Nervous About Playing for Bob Knight Before Heading to Indiana
Bob Knight and Isiah Thomas had a productive relationship, but that didn't mean the guard didn't feel a bit anxious before heading to Bloomington. The post Isiah Thomas Told Kevin McHale That He Was Nervous About Playing for Bob Knight Before Heading to Indiana appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to reach quarterfinals of U.S. Open
Tiafoe used 18 aces and 49 winners to stun Nadal. He also broke Nadal 5-of-8 times. That included the final game to win the match. Seeded No. 22 in Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played in front of his parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone. Additionally, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in Tiafoe’s support box looking on at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday evening.
Jayson Tatum Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wore rare Air Jordan 14 Lows while throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
thesource.com
LeBron James And Drake Sued $10M Over Rights For Hockey Documentary
LeBron James and Drake are being sued for allegedly stealing the rights to a movie about a segregated hockey league. Billy Hunter, the former head of the NBA players union, claims he holds the exclusive rights to produce any movie about Canada’s old Colored Hockey League, an all black hockey league founded in 1895.
NBA・
