Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 9 and beyond
• “Little Shop of Horrors”: Oct. 5-30, Meadow Brook Theatre, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester, prices vary, season tickets available, www.mbtheatre.com. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to event. Tickets on sale at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
New exhibition in Hazel Park features local artist
A new exhibition featuring the colorful abstract work of Southfield artist Bern Merlo opens Friday, Sept. 9 at Color | Ink Studio & Gallery in Hazel Park. A free opening reception for the exhibition, titled “Abstract Dreams,” is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Merlo, a full-time artist and painter for 25 years, utilizes both oil and acrylic mediums, creating her pieces in layers to create a sense of multiple dimensions and depth.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Metro Detroit cider mill opens for another season with a focus on tradition
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With Labor Day behind us, many say it's the unofficial kickoff to fall, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting a local cider mill?"Our opening was fabulous," said Melanee Peltz Radner, co-owner of Franklin Cider Mill.The Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills first opened its doors in 1837. It was a grist mill, the only one in Oakland County where a farmer could sell wheat for cash.From sunflowers to apples: SE Michigan apple orchards preparing for fallToday, the cider mill said they process between 8 and 12 hundred bushels of apples a...
British music stalwarts rock the metro area this weekend
One if by land, two if by sea, three if by rock…. The British are invading again in a big way this weekend to Detroit area music venues — spanning three distinct music eras. To wit:. • Echo & the Bunnymen celebrates “40 Years of Magical Songs” (actually 42)...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
Real estate: When to fill out a Seller’s Disclosure Statement
Q: We received a low offer on our condo. We told our agent that we would not accept it or counter it. As a matter of fact, we told our agent that we weren’t even going to respond. The Buyers agent came back and said that we had to reject the offer in writing. Is that true?
Farmington buys church property next to Gov. Warner Mansion
The Farmington City Council recently voted to buy a church property adjacent to the Gov. Warner Mansion to add parking and perhaps have other benefits for the popular historical attraction. “We are still looking at our options,” said City Manager David Murphy. The council voted unanimously to buy the...
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
Oakland County approves $45K gun buyback program
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County has authorized a new gun buyback program that will fund efforts by local cities to hold events where residents can exchange firearms for money. The new $45,000 program was approved during a Sept. 1 meeting by a 14-4 vote. The funding covers the...
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
Fire at DTE substation in Livonia causes outages for city hall, two schools
A power outage in Livonia has caused closures at several city facilities, including Livonia City Hall and the Bennett Civic Center Library. The city shared on social media Wednesday afternoon that a fire at a DTE substation in Livonia has been identified as the cause of the outage. According to DTE's power outage map, the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the energy company is unable to say when power will be restored.
Irish Fest returning to Berkley after 2 years
The County Oakland Irish Festival is returning to Berkley on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means bagpipers, dancers, musicians and men in kilts will once again take to 12 Mile Road between Buckingham and Kenmore for the open-air street fair. The event runs from...
Woman struck by truck, killed
A Clarkston woman died Wednesday after being struck by a truck while walking along a Springfield Township road, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was hit at around 11:15 a.m. on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments
To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
New Northville Public Schools superintendent ready to lead, learn
Despite being located just miles away, RJ Webber admits he didn't know extensively about Northville when applying for the school superintendent position. A longtime assistant superintendent in the neighboring Novi Community School District, Webber remembers sitting in on his interviews and connecting with others in the community about all the positive things he heard.
