Southfield, MI

My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
KENTWOOD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion

Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the major issues driving that motivation is abortion and women’s rights, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 found that a majority of Michiganders approve...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 6

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,786,213 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,121. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 15,854 new cases and 83 deaths on September 6. Another story: Should...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Feds indict 7 for cell phone fraud scheme

Three Southfield residents and three former Southfield residents are among seven facing charges for a $28 million-plus cell phone fraud and identity theft scheme, officials said. Indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, the seven are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska

GLENNALLEN, Alaska. (WILX) - A 33-year-old hunter from Michigan survived a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska. According to Alaska State Troopers, the attack happened about 60 miles north of Glennallen, about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage. Police said Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners had surprised a grizzly bear and her three cubs. The bear attacked Kuperus, who received serious injuries to his arms, but troopers said he was able to stop the attack with bear spray.
GLENNALLEN, AK

