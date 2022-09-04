Read full article on original website
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
After latest ruling in no-fault auto reform, Insurance Alliance of MI appeals
The Insurance Alliance of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they had appealed the case to the Michigan Supreme Court, citing financial reasons.
Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting
‘You won’t talk about me,’ Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens told residents
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion
Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the major issues driving that motivation is abortion and women’s rights, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 found that a majority of Michiganders approve...
The Oakland Press
Real estate: When to fill out a Seller’s Disclosure Statement
Q: We received a low offer on our condo. We told our agent that we would not accept it or counter it. As a matter of fact, we told our agent that we weren’t even going to respond. The Buyers agent came back and said that we had to reject the offer in writing. Is that true?
Detroit News
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election
Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races
Democratic incumbents for the offices of Michigan Attorney General and Michigan Secretary of State continue to hold leads against their Republican opponents, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A new survey, conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, found that both current Michigan AG Dana Nessel and current Michigan...
Michigan man owed $25K in pandemic unemployment, class-action lawsuit says
DETROIT – Paul Kreps waited for months to get pandemic unemployment benefits. But the checks totaling $25,000 never came. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency approved Kreps, 31, for benefits when COVID-19 restrictions forced him to shutter his Monroe pest control business in April 2020. But more than two years later, he still hasn’t seen a penny.
Michigan reports 15,854 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
Michigan health officials have confirmed 15,854 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 83 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week.
UPMATTERS
Attorney General’s office declines hospital property inquiry from Rep. Cambensy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a letter from Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi, the AG’s office will not take any further action related to a letter from State Representative Sara Cambensy. The letter brought forth questions and concerns related to the sale and development of the former Marquette General Hospital Property.
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 6
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,786,213 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,121. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 15,854 new cases and 83 deaths on September 6. Another story: Should...
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
The Oakland Press
Feds indict 7 for cell phone fraud scheme
Three Southfield residents and three former Southfield residents are among seven facing charges for a $28 million-plus cell phone fraud and identity theft scheme, officials said. Indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, the seven are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection...
WILX-TV
Michigan hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Alaska
GLENNALLEN, Alaska. (WILX) - A 33-year-old hunter from Michigan survived a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska. According to Alaska State Troopers, the attack happened about 60 miles north of Glennallen, about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage. Police said Nicholas Kuperus and his hunting partners had surprised a grizzly bear and her three cubs. The bear attacked Kuperus, who received serious injuries to his arms, but troopers said he was able to stop the attack with bear spray.
