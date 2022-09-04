ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fossil fuels are ‘energy security’ for Kansas? No, they keep us reliant on oligarchs

Real security

Edward Cross, president of the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association, wrote a recent letter to the editor criticizing President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, falsely claiming that it would undermine our energy security . (Aug. 31, 12A)

“Energy security” is code for the continued use of fossil fuels, the latest in a long string of lies fed to Americans by the fossil fuel industry.

In fact, the only way America (and the world) will achieve energy security is to free ourselves from our dependence on oil, gas and coal. Relying on fossil fuels allows an autocrats such as Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack Ukraine and wage economic war against Europe by cutting off its gas supplies.

True energy security means having an abundant supply of cheap, clean renewable energy to power our electricity grid and produce hydrogen fuels everywhere in the world. Biden’s act will greatly speed up this transition in America and help save the planet from becoming a desert.

Obviously, Mr. Cross doesn’t want us to stop using oil and gas — but he doesn’t care about energy security or the fate of the planet, only his pocketbook.

- James Meyer, Lenexa

A simple ask

We ask and expect our military personnel to put their very lives at risk to support and defend our Constitution and democracy. If they are willing to put their lives on the line, is it too much to ask and expect members of the House and Senate to put their jobs on the line to defend our Constitution and democracy?

I believe we should ask and expect that from those in and or seeking such offices, and we should remember their actions when we vote this November — and then hold them to it.

- Terry L. Campbell, Basehor

Just a bystander

While much of the world mourns the death of former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev, let’s remember a little history. (Sept. 1, 7A, “Russians offer mixed views of Gorbachev’s legacy”) Only because of the trio of U.S. President Ronald Reagan, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Pope John Paul II did the evil empire of the Soviet Union get thrown into the ash heap of history.

Gorbachev could simply not keep up with the pressure exerted on him from these three world leaders and had no choice but to resign, resulting in the end of the Cold War. Sure, he was on the stage, but he had only a supporting role in this play.

- Mike Svetlic, Kansas City

Honor Niewald

Thomas Hart Benton was certainly the premier artist who called Kansas City home. In my opinion, and that of many others I know, the late Wilbur Niewald ranks right up there among the significant artists from our city.

Niewald’s works hang in the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and in many other distinguished galleries, as well as in many Kansas City businesses and homes.

Since many of his major works are scenes from Loose Park, and because he was often seen painting there, I believe it would be appropriate to have a statue of him or a bench in his name in the park.

- Michael Braude, Mission Woods

Culprit revealed

A recent letter to the editor said Donald Trump “exposes corrupt politicians from both sides of the aisle.” (Aug. 14, 19A) Yes, he has. In fact, he has exposed the most corrupt politician of our times: Donald J. Trump.

Three examples:

▪ There is strong evidence that Trump has repeatedly cheated on his income taxes. When questioned in a deposition last month, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment more than 440 times. Previously, he’d said, “ The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?

▪ Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Then, on Jan. 6, 2021, he exhorted his followers, notably Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, to go to the Capitol and “show strength.” In the resulting carnage, multiple people died. The Capitol was trashed, and Vice President Mike Pence’s life was put in danger.

▪ Hillary Clinton used private email to send government documents, including several marked classified. Trump and his followers repeatedly chanted, “Lock her up!” Upon leaving the White House, Trump took many boxes of government documents, including ones marked “Top Secret/SCI.”

The only remaining question now: How long should Trump be locked up?

- Thomas J. Elmy, Independence

Start at home

Mara’ Rose Williams’ Aug. 30 column about spanking being reinstated in a southwest Missouri school district left me wondering why nothing was mentioned about disciplinary problems in the home. (5A, “What is this, the 1950s? Don’t hit kids in school”)

We know parents can be scrutinized by legal authorities for taking action if their child fails to realize who is in charge at home. Some students bring an attitude to school that they are untouchable. They know school personnel react to their acting up as kryptonite, and this immaturity flourishes with impunity. And why? Lawsuits.

Parents figure, Why bother to discipline at home? Let the schools become the babysitter for convenience. But if the school used physical force on their child, the parents would seek revenge — in the form of lawsuits.

I remember a news story from long ago that remains true today: A police officer confronting a parent about not disciplining her children said if she didn’t do something now while they are still young, then in 10 years, the police would do it for her.

If parents instill in their children respect for authority, then schools will teach. The foundation of education starts in the home and not loosely straddled on the backs of the education system to be the cure-all of societal problems.

- Kenneth Goodwin, Blue Springs

