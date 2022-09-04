ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family wanted: Harlee has a bright personality and enjoys making people smile and laugh

By The Star
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Harlee loves all kinds of animals, from inside pets to those that stay outside. She also likes gymnastics and outdoor activities. Her favorite class in school is math because she likes figuring things out. She would like to be a cowgirl one day.

Harlee, 14, has a bright personality and enjoys making people smile and laugh. She has a big heart and often wears it on her sleeve. Harlee is looking for a “no matter what” family that will be patient with her and provide her with consistency. She would benefit from a family that does things together and stays active.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Harlee’s case number is CH-7704.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Adopt Kansas Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
914
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy