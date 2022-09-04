Family wanted: Harlee has a bright personality and enjoys making people smile and laugh

Harlee loves all kinds of animals, from inside pets to those that stay outside. She also likes gymnastics and outdoor activities. Her favorite class in school is math because she likes figuring things out. She would like to be a cowgirl one day.

Harlee, 14, has a bright personality and enjoys making people smile and laugh. She has a big heart and often wears it on her sleeve. Harlee is looking for a “no matter what” family that will be patient with her and provide her with consistency. She would benefit from a family that does things together and stays active.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Harlee’s case number is CH-7704.