Kansas State

John Carlin: Kansas Republicans are putting extremism before the taxpayers’ needs

By John Carlin
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

When I was governor of Kansas for much of the 1980s, both sides of the aisle focused on the success of our state. Sure, we had disagreements on how to attain success. But at the end of each day, I had no doubt our public servants were rooting for Kansans.

No longer do I have such confidence. I’m vastly disappointed in members of the current Republican Party in our state and their submission to extremism. They don’t recognize their positions as an honor and privilege to serve. In fact, I don’t believe the word “service” is even in their vernacular.

We can debate ideology till the cows come home. But there is one word central to so many of our policy disagreements: taxes. That word cuts across all political language.

We all pay taxes with the understanding that we’re paying for services we may or may not use. We pay taxes so our police and firefighters are trained and ready to respond. We pay taxes for our children to get a good education and participate in our society so one day we can retire with things in good hands. We pay taxes so our roads are safe, and our parks function.

Well, it seems we have a breakdown in the system.

My local Democratic candidate for the Kansas House, Kim Zito, has rightfully and thoughtfully resurrected the fact that the state government is not upholding its fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers.

This is an issue all Kansans who pay sales tax, who use roads and parks, and all Kansans who just received in the mail their 2022 notice of estimated ad valorem taxes must understand.

According to the League of Kansas Municipalities, local communities have lost at least $3.2 billion since 2001 because the government decided to stop funding demand transfers.

As Zito points out, the state’s Local Ad Valorem Property Tax Reduction Fund is required by statute to transfer 3.63% of state sales tax revenue to counties and municipalities. In exchange, those local entities must reduce mill levies.

Without this transfer of monies to communities, residents and property owners must make up the shortfall in order to balance local budgets.

Take Manhattan, where my wife and I reside, for example. Our city’s parks and recreation department is struggling to provide programs because of budget constrictions — this, despite the projected 7.4% hike in property taxes.

Zito is well aware of the ongoing challenges that parks and rec has been facing, as she has a 5-year-old son who’s ripe for the department’s activities. Likewise, Zito understands the impact a property tax increase has on a household budget already under pressure, while income has remained flat.

Her tenacity to research the Kansas state government’s obligations and subsequent dereliction of duties should be noted by every single resident and voter in the state.

She rightly accuses the party that has had control of the state Legislature for 29 years — 16 of those while also holding the governor’s office — of ignoring a statute that’s been around since the 1930s.

This year marks the midterms, which usually see a dip in turnout. I urge all Kansans eligible to vote to be sure they’re registered, and to commit to casting a ballot in this election Nov. 8 (with early voting beginning Oct. 19).

Brush away any partisan chips on your shoulders and take a true look at the issues facing your family, your household finances and the future for all generations on this planet.

There’s one party desperately trying to help Kansans, but it is overwhelmingly outnumbered by the party that is desperately trying to deceive us with manufactured moral crises.

It’s clear who deserves your votes.

John Carlin was Kansas’ 40th governor from 1979 to 1987, and previously speaker of the Kansas House of Representatives. He served as the eighth United States Archivist for 10 years, and is now a visiting professor at Kansas State University.

Comments / 56

Caveman
3d ago

nothing new here. Career politicians have been doing this for years and years. Only way to rid ourselves of these type people is to not allow them a job than does not include a shovel and wheel barrel

Reply
8
Tired and Cranky
4d ago

Ok. So this idiot lost to his own party for a nomination. Finney beat him handily. He was appointed by Clinton, so that tells you most of his story. And this dude can’t stay married to save himself. Pay no attention to the socialist democrat behind the curtain. Now he’s a professor. Well damn. He couldn’t even get to Congress. Lost that too. So a loser is writing articles tell Kansas how it is. Sore loser from way back. Total POS

Reply
16
Dave West
3d ago

Kansas Public School Systems Need to bring the Pledge of Allegiance back into schools then Kids will learn We as a Country are not a Democracy We are a Constitutional Republic. The American citizens are losing their morals and Values and forgetting why America is the greatest country. We are the last hold out of freedom if fall to tyranny it will lead to a one world Government. Joe Biden is Leading us to a Cliff and who will be willing to jump off that cliff when he says so. we are heading into dark times in this country. I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees.

Reply(8)
18
Kansas Reflector

Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country

With Labor Day past and full-blown political campaign season upon us, politicians have turned stretching the truth into a national pastime.  Heated claims of “fascist” and “radical” fly through the air like so many poorly aimed hand grenades. Social media outlets teem with scalding hot commentary, most of it only tangentially related to the real […] The post Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

