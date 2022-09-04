Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Delores Sims-Johnson
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Delores “Dee” Sims-Johnson, 59, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church -The Vision Center with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset...
Natchez Democrat
Cedric Terante Lyles
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Cedric Terante Lyles, 47, of Natchez, who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Byron Sago officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Merle Grace Corley
“Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory.”. On Sept. 1, 2022, Merle Grace Corley of Natchez passed away at age 89. A celebration of life service was held for her on Sept. 2 at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez from 5 until 8 p.m.
Natchez Democrat
VIDEO: Happy 100th Birthday Julius Carter
NATCHEZ — Sirens blared as the Carter family waved at sheriff’s deputies, firemen and friends passing by their house at the end of Blair Court on Sunday morning. In front of the house, giant cardboard cutout letters spelled out the reason for the commotion, “Happy 100th Birthday Dad.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Grace Marie Mashon Thompson
NATCHEZ – Services for Grace Marie Mashon Thompson, 101, years old of Natchez, who died Sept. 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Natchez with Dr. Douglas Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City...
Natchez Democrat
ArtsNatchez to host second Saturday Featured Artists’ Reception
NATCHEZ — On Saturday, Sept. 10, ArtsNatchez will host a Featured Artists’ Reception for two of its members, Brad Bruce and David Hammett, called “Two Artists, One Space.” The reception runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery, 425 Main St., in the heart of downtown Natchez, and is free and open to the public.
Natchez Democrat
Walter J. Jones
CROSBY – Funeral services for Walter J. Jones, 49, of Crosby, MS, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at his residence, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Union Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Myra Brentley Bryant officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Natchez Democrat
Kenneth Dwayne Enlow
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kenneth Dwayne Enlow, 48, of Brookhaven, MS, who died September 2, 2022, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS, with Bro. Leon Wallace officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
RELATED PEOPLE
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
Natchez Democrat
Gearldine Jackson
VIDALIA – Services for Gearldine Jackson, 69, of Natchez, MS who died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, 122 Wilson Street in Vidalia, LA, with Jarrod Bottley Officiating, burial to follow at Mount Plain Baptist Church New Cemetery on Liberty Road under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Ronald Webster Miller
Ronald Webster Miller, 78, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at home in Natchez, MS. Ron was born on Oct. 2, 1943, in Temple, TX, to Lloyd Cardin and Jeannette Van Hoy Miller, while his father was stationed at Fort Hood. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, and a National Merit Scholar. He received a B.A. in Art History at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and attended graduate school as a Henry Francis du Pont Fellow at the University of Delaware.
Natchez Democrat
Fred Ford Jr.
NATCHEZ – Grave Services for Fred Ford, Jr., 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 24, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Louise Rushing Buckles
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Louise Rushing Buckles (Cox), 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Springfield Baptist Church Natchez, MS, with Rev. Michael Townsend officiating, burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Willie Earl Culbert
FAYETTE – Services for Willie Earl Culbert, 68, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, MS will be at Salem Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. M. Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Judy Ann Adams
Services for Judy Ann Adams, 77, of Natchez who died Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Cleveland, TX will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Stanton Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Purvis officiating. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Stanton Baptist Church.
Natchez Democrat
Susie Lee Gaines
FAYETTE – Services for Susie Lee Gaines, 82, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. E Charles Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Get ready! Best of Motown concert coming to Concordia Bank
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust are gearing up to present the best of Motown with Tim Mitchell and vocalist Cara Black on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Concordia Bank Lobby in Vidalia. The performance will feature many of the greatest...
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
Natchez Democrat
Last week in Natchez: Aug. 29 to Sept. 5
NATCHEZ — Are you a subscriber to The Natchez Democrat? If not you should be because you do not want to miss all of our local content coverage digitally and in print. These are just some of the highlights of what you missed from August 29 to September 5, 2022. Stories are not limited to words and pictures printed on a page they are also featured in videos, photos and articles published daily on the web.
Natchez Democrat
Snapshots: Natchez, Jefferson County thrilling ‘dog fight’ game last week
NATCHEZ — Jefferson County had the lead for three quarters but Natchez scored two touchdowns in the second half to win 14-8 Friday night. Here are photos from Friday night’s action.
Comments / 0