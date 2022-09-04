ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Delores Sims-Johnson

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Delores “Dee” Sims-Johnson, 59, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Natchez will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church -The Vision Center with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset...
NATCHEZ, MS
Cedric Terante Lyles

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Cedric Terante Lyles, 47, of Natchez, who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Byron Sago officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Merle Grace Corley

“Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory.”. On Sept. 1, 2022, Merle Grace Corley of Natchez passed away at age 89. A celebration of life service was held for her on Sept. 2 at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez from 5 until 8 p.m.
NATCHEZ, MS
VIDEO: Happy 100th Birthday Julius Carter

NATCHEZ — Sirens blared as the Carter family waved at sheriff’s deputies, firemen and friends passing by their house at the end of Blair Court on Sunday morning. In front of the house, giant cardboard cutout letters spelled out the reason for the commotion, “Happy 100th Birthday Dad.”
NATCHEZ, MS
Grace Marie Mashon Thompson

NATCHEZ – Services for Grace Marie Mashon Thompson, 101, years old of Natchez, who died Sept. 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Natchez with Dr. Douglas Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City...
NATCHEZ, MS
ArtsNatchez to host second Saturday Featured Artists’ Reception

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, Sept. 10, ArtsNatchez will host a Featured Artists’ Reception for two of its members, Brad Bruce and David Hammett, called “Two Artists, One Space.” The reception runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery, 425 Main St., in the heart of downtown Natchez, and is free and open to the public.
NATCHEZ, MS
Walter J. Jones

CROSBY – Funeral services for Walter J. Jones, 49, of Crosby, MS, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at his residence, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Union Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Myra Brentley Bryant officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
CROSBY, MS
Kenneth Dwayne Enlow

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kenneth Dwayne Enlow, 48, of Brookhaven, MS, who died September 2, 2022, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS, with Bro. Leon Wallace officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Gearldine Jackson

VIDALIA – Services for Gearldine Jackson, 69, of Natchez, MS who died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at her residence will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, 122 Wilson Street in Vidalia, LA, with Jarrod Bottley Officiating, burial to follow at Mount Plain Baptist Church New Cemetery on Liberty Road under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, LA
Ronald Webster Miller

Ronald Webster Miller, 78, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at home in Natchez, MS. Ron was born on Oct. 2, 1943, in Temple, TX, to Lloyd Cardin and Jeannette Van Hoy Miller, while his father was stationed at Fort Hood. He was a graduate of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, NC, and a National Merit Scholar. He received a B.A. in Art History at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and attended graduate school as a Henry Francis du Pont Fellow at the University of Delaware.
NATCHEZ, MS
Fred Ford Jr.

NATCHEZ – Grave Services for Fred Ford, Jr., 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 24, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Louise Rushing Buckles

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Louise Rushing Buckles (Cox), 87, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 5, 2022, at her residence in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Springfield Baptist Church Natchez, MS, with Rev. Michael Townsend officiating, burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Willie Earl Culbert

FAYETTE – Services for Willie Earl Culbert, 68, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, MS will be at Salem Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. M. Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Judy Ann Adams

Services for Judy Ann Adams, 77, of Natchez who died Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Cleveland, TX will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Stanton Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Purvis officiating. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Stanton Baptist Church.
NATCHEZ, MS
Susie Lee Gaines

FAYETTE – Services for Susie Lee Gaines, 82, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. E Charles Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Get ready! Best of Motown concert coming to Concordia Bank

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust are gearing up to present the best of Motown with Tim Mitchell and vocalist Cara Black on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Concordia Bank Lobby in Vidalia. The performance will feature many of the greatest...
VIDALIA, LA
He’s been around longer than cell phones, TVs and vacuum cleaners — Mississippi World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

In 1920, the first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting, Prohibition began, women gained the right to vote and Cecil Rhodes was born in Neshoba County. Celebrating birthday number 102 Tuesday, Sept. 6, Rhodes, who now calls Brookhaven home, has seen more people and things come and go than a vast majority of others alive today. He’s been around longer than cell phones, televisions, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Last week in Natchez: Aug. 29 to Sept. 5

NATCHEZ — Are you a subscriber to The Natchez Democrat? If not you should be because you do not want to miss all of our local content coverage digitally and in print. These are just some of the highlights of what you missed from August 29 to September 5, 2022. Stories are not limited to words and pictures printed on a page they are also featured in videos, photos and articles published daily on the web.
NATCHEZ, MS

