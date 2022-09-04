ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

What are the five most expensive homes that sold in Los Osos the week of Aug. 21?

By SLO Tribune bot
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

A house in Los Osos that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Osos in the past two weeks.

In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $829,200, $607 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of August 15 to the week of August 28, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

  1. $245,000, single-family home in the 2000 block of Mountain View Drive

    The 1,072 square-foot detached house in the 2000 block of Mountain View Drive in Los Osos has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $245,000, $229 per square foot. The house was built in 1952.

  2. $680,000, detached house in the 1500 block of 13th Street

    A sale has been finalized for the detached house in the 1500 block of 13th Street in Los Osos. The price was $680,000 and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1975 and the living area totals 975 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $697.

  3. $736,000, single-family house in the 500 block of Highland Drive

    The sale of the single-family home in the 500 block of Highland Drive, Los Osos, has been finalized. The price was $736,000, and the house changed hands in June. The house was built in 1973 and has a living area of 1,242 square feet. The price per square foot was $593.

  4. $800,000, single-family residence in the 200 block of Vista Court

    The property in the 200 block of Vista Court in Los Osos has new owners. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,362 square feet. The price per square foot is $587.

  5. $1.7 million, single-family home in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive

    The sale of the single family residence in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has been finalized. The price was $1,685,000, and the new owners took over the house in June. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 2,170 square feet. The price per square foot was $776.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16d13x_0hhhv04I00
House on 1500 block of 13th Street Google Streetview

This article was generated by the SLO Tribune Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com .

Comments / 0

 

