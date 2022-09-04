Read full article on original website
Maine elections clerks field “frivolous requests” in apparent effort to sow distrust
Clerks across the state have just nine weeks until the pivotal 2022 elections. But their tasks increasingly include responding to misinformed election data requests rooted in national efforts to sow distrust in the process. The requests are part of a national trend that is slowing down clerks’ ability to do...
Meet the Maine woman that is the only glass eel farmer in the U.S.
Sara Rademaker, owner of American Unagi, stands among glass eel tanks. Photo by Grace Terry. Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. A version of this story was originally published in 2021. Sara Rademaker is the president and founder of the only glass eel farm in the...
Conversations from the Pointed Firs: author and professor Gretchen Legler
Editor’s Note: The Maine Monitor is partnering with Peter Neill of the World Ocean Observatory to bring you this hour-long interview podcast. Conversations from the Pointed Firs is a monthly, interview-style podcast during which Peter talks with authors and artists who live in Maine, work in Maine, or otherwise derive their creativity from the essence of Maine.
Study group to scrutinize jail, prison policies amid reports calls to lawyers were recorded
A group tasked with identifying if Maine meets or falls short of constitutional requirements to ensure incarcerated people and their lawyers can talk in private held its first meeting Sept. 7. Photo by Nora Walsh Conrad. The right of Maine prisoners to privately talk to their lawyers by phone, video...
Half of Maine indigent cases are being defended by just 33 lawyers, analysis finds
Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck examines a shelf of active case files at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Photo by Gabe Souza. Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers.
Maine misses EPA deadline to submit pollution reduction plan
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. If you’ve lived here for any appreciable...
As sea levels rise, saltwater intrusion threatens Maine wells
Looking out from the wharf in downtown Stonington. The town has been trucking in water in recent months to deal with an ongoing shortage, and officials are now worried about saltwater intrusion into wells and aquifers as sea levels rise. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first...
Chasing Maine: Inside the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory
Maine’s stunning Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory is the world’s tallest bridge and observatory, and one of just four like it in the world (the others are in China, Bangkok and Thailand). In this episode of the Chasing Maine video series, Roger McCord takes a unique look at...
Maine offers lessons in how to cope with the national college enrollment crisis
ORONO, Maine — Chris Richards took in the scene around him and breathed a sigh of relief. It was the first day of freshman orientation at the University of Maine, and students were arriving in droves. For Richards, who as vice president of enrollment management is in charge of...
Maine reaches ‘point of failure,’ seeks $62.1 million for indigent public defense
The commission that oversees legal services for criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers voted Monday to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year, more than double what the state currently spends, to respond to what several officials described as a system in crisis. The vote comes at...
Maine in the middle of the pack on reporting crime stats to FBI
The gaps in data present challenges to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims, often made by politicians, on crime statistics. Photo by Eric Conrad. Less than half of law enforcement agencies in Maine have submitted a full scope of data to the FBI for the full calendar year of 2021, according to an investigation by The Marshall Project.
Maine’s population grew by 3% since 2016
The Maine Monitor has compiled a comparison by county, and cumulatively statewide and nationwide, of the percentage of population growth in Maine between 2016 and 2021. Nearly all counties in Maine have seen some level of growth between 2016 and 2021, though three counties have seen declines during that timeframe.
Worries over water percolate in a warmer, wetter Maine
Parched lawns have become a commonplace sight as Maine suffers from weeks of drought. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
Maine’s private school leaders can make as much as twice the salary as public school principals
Nonprofit filings show that the headmasters at many of Maine’s private schools — including those that receive most of their student funding from public tax dollars — are paid as much as twice as much as the principals of traditional public schools in the state. More than...
Conversations from the Pointed Firs: writer Kimberly Ridley
Editor’s Note: The Maine Monitor is partnering with Peter Neill of the World Ocean Observatory to bring you this hour-long interview podcast. Conversations from the Pointed Firs is a monthly, interview-style podcast during which Peter talks with authors and artists who live in Maine, work in Maine, or otherwise derive their creativity from the essence of Maine.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
The legislation is set to provide tax credits to qualifying electric vehicle owners. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
A man waited three years for a trial. His case may change how Maine looks at speedy trial rights
Speedy trials are important for relatively minor criminal charges, according to legal experts. People who can’t afford bail can languish in jail if they don’t receive a speedy trial. Photo by Andrew Howard. Maine’s highest court may hear arguments on whether defendants must show they were harmed by...
Teacher retirements and resignations burden schools statewide
Teachers and administrators blame the departures and resulting shortages on the grueling toll of teaching during the pandemic, an aging workforce and fewer new teachers. Photo by Ryan David Brown. One Maine school district is paying teachers an hourly stipend to act as custodial staff after work. Another is trying...
