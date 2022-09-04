ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

StrikeReady Wins Security Today Product of the Year Award

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

An AI-driven security company,

today announced it has been named a winner of the Security Today Product of the Year Award in the Risk Management Software category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220904005026/en/

StrikeReady Wins Security Today Product of the Year Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

StrikeReady was selected for outstanding product development achievement considered to be particularly noteworthy in its ability to improve security. In the 14th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 47 product award categories.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive another Security Today Product of the Year Award a second year running,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “To win this award again is especially important as we believe it validates and reaffirms that a Gartner-recognized virtual security assistant embedded in our threat management and incident response platform is innovative and truly empowers all cyber security defenders.”

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2022, CRN 2022 Emerging Security Vendors, Global InfoSec Awards 2022, Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award, 2022 Govies Awards, 2022 CODiE Finalist Best Emerging Technology, 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

Connect with us at www.strikeready.co and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220904005026/en/

CONTACT: Brenda Christensen

Stellar PR

818/307-9942

brenda.christensen@stellar-pr.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET

SOURCE: StrikeReady

PUB: 09/04/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 09/04/2022 06:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

IFM Rebrands to Stellar to Revolutionize the Maintenance Experience for 110M+ Renters in the United States

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- IFM Restoration, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, has announced a rebrand to Stellar. In doing so, it will continue to further its mission to bring a stellar maintenance experience to residents, contractors, owners, and property managers. At the heart of the Stellar rebrand is the company’s commitment to deliver a superior experience, and the cosmic scale of the opportunity to deliver hassle-free maintenance to stakeholders across the property lifecycle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005077/en/ The new branding is rooted in the company’s history, technology, and people—the three pillars that have propelled the company to its position today. As the company continues to revolutionize single-family home maintenance, building a brand with heart and integrity in tandem is essential to deliver a best-in-class, seamless experience for clients.
HOME & GARDEN
The Associated Press

Code42 Instructor Uses Security Education to Scale Effective Response to Data Exfiltration Events with Incydr

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Code42 Software, Inc.®, the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today launched a new integration between its two leading IRM solutions – Instructor and Incydr – to accelerate and scale in-the-moment response to risky employee behaviors. The new capability allows security, compliance and education teams to immediately send corrective lessons triggered by employee actions that create risk for the business. For example, when the Code42 Incydr™ product flags file movement to an untrusted location, like an unauthorized cloud application, a Code42 Instructor™ micro-learning solution video specifically explaining the correct activity is sent to educate the employee in...
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Jennifer Ross Joins Intentsify as CMO

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Intentsify ™, the Intelligence Activation Platform for buying-intent signals and Demand Activation Programs provider, today announced Jennifer Ross has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. As Intentsify’s CMO, Ross will be responsible for the company’s overall marketing strategy and execution, building out the marketing team to keep pace with the company’s rapid-growth trajectory. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005959/en/ Jennifer Ross, CMO, Intentsify (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Accenture Expands Strategy Capabilities with Acquisition of The Beacon Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired The Beacon Group, a growth strategy consultancy firm serving Fortune 500 companies across technology, aerospace, industrial, healthcare and life sciences industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006150/en/ Accenture has acquired The Beacon Group, a growth strategy consultancy firm serving Fortune 500 companies across technology, aerospace, industrial, healthcare and life sciences industries. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy