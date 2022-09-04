StrikeReady Wins Security Today Product of the Year Award

An AI-driven security company,

today announced it has been named a winner of the Security Today Product of the Year Award in the Risk Management Software category.

StrikeReady was selected for outstanding product development achievement considered to be particularly noteworthy in its ability to improve security. In the 14th successful year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 47 product award categories.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive another Security Today Product of the Year Award a second year running,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “To win this award again is especially important as we believe it validates and reaffirms that a Gartner-recognized virtual security assistant embedded in our threat management and incident response platform is innovative and truly empowers all cyber security defenders.”

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2022, CRN 2022 Emerging Security Vendors, Global InfoSec Awards 2022, Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award, 2022 Govies Awards, 2022 CODiE Finalist Best Emerging Technology, 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

