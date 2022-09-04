ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 8

Related
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
gmauthority.com

2022 And 2023 GMC Sierra Units Built Without Hood Insulator

The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 follows a mid-cycle refresh that debuted for the 2022 model year, with the 2023 model year introducing a few important updates and changes compared to the refreshed 2022 model. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that some units of the 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 are currently being built without a hood insulator.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Reducing 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Ownership Requirement From 12 To 6 Months

Late this last July, GM Authority reported that GM was limiting warranty transfers for the Cadillac Escalade-V, C8 Chevy Corvette Z06, and GMC Hummer EV in an attempt to prevent new owners from quickly reselling their vehicles for an easy profit. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that GM will change those limiting requirements for 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Silverado#Gm#Gasoline Engine#Canada#Vehicles#Gm Authority#Silverado Zr2#Trail Boss#Rst#Ltz
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This Item

Without its airbags, your vehicle is not a secure place to be since they act as a cushion in the case of a collision, protecting not only you but also your passengers. In point of fact, in the United States of America, all vehicles and light trucks are required by law to have airbags installed on both sides of the front seats as part of the standard equipment.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota Prius Hybrid Battery Replacement Warning

Are you a Prius owner or considering on buying a Prius and wondering just how long it is possible for the hybrid battery to last in a Prius and what it takes to replace one? Here’s some useful information on what you need to know especially if you are considering replacing the battery yourself.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy