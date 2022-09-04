Wings of Rescue will be flying 100 beagles to nine Maine animal shelters and rescue organizations on Sunday. The Human Society of the United States rescued and removed almost 4,000 beagles that were being bred for animal testing at a testing facility in Virginia. The Humane Society was able to partner with animal shelters and rescue groups in the states of California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Each of the states had shelters willing to take in the beagles and find them a new loving home.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO