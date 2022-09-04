7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old.

Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a dead child who they determined was seven years old.

The Clayton County Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (STAR Team) responded to the scene and started an investigation.

Investigators said officers showed up at the Magnolia Bay Hotel and Suites, which is near the scene. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims said the mom and child were staying at the hotel but the mother declined to speak with anyone.

Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who may have hit the child.

“If you were traveling on Tara Blvd around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area,” said police in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Police ask if you have any information on the fatal hit and run, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

