Clayton County, GA

7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old.

Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a dead child who they determined was seven years old.

The Clayton County Specialized Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (STAR Team) responded to the scene and started an investigation.

Investigators said officers showed up at the Magnolia Bay Hotel and Suites, which is near the scene. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims said the mom and child were staying at the hotel but the mother declined to speak with anyone.

Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who may have hit the child.

“If you were traveling on Tara Blvd around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area,” said police in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Police ask if you have any information on the fatal hit and run, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-473-3983 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Comments / 20

Go Bulldawgs
4d ago

Their leaving out more details, I'm a truck driver and I passed that area this morning , there was also 2 cars that I could see that were absolutely destroyed. I think there is more to thus story.

Reply(1)
9
SistaKaye
4d ago

why was a 7 yr old child walking alone at night at 2 am on Tara Blvd. That's a super busy road.

Reply(4)
25
Cathy Smith
4d ago

God bless this poor innocent child. I pray whoever hit and killed this baby goes to the police and does the right thing by this child because apparently this childs parents didn't do right by them and yes I feel they should be charged as well with something Rest easy lil angel

Reply
4
CBS 46

1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
ATLANTA, GA
Viral TikTok shows police called on ‘Good Samaritan’ trying to buy homeless Atlanta man a meal

ATLANTA — An Atlanta college student says a local restaurant called the police on her after denying to serve her for trying to do a good deed and buy a homeless man a meal. Jo Ortega, a 24-year-old Georgia State University senior, told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that she was picking up a DoorDash order at the Popeye’s Chicken on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown when she saw a homeless man she later learned goes by “Jazz.”
ATLANTA, GA
