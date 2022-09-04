ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
The Maine Monitor

Half of Maine indigent cases are being defended by just 33 lawyers, analysis finds

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck examines a shelf of active case files at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Photo by Gabe Souza. Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
The Maine Monitor

Inside how The Maine Monitor produces investigations

When you see a big project published in The Maine Monitor, it’s the culmination of months of painstaking work. Hear from editor David Dahl and reporter Samantha Hogan as executive director Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm helps you understand how an idea for a story is born, what goes into discovering the information, and how decisions about the direction are made.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Chasing Maine: Inside the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory

Maine’s stunning Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory is the world’s tallest bridge and observatory, and one of just four like it in the world (the others are in China, Bangkok and Thailand). In this episode of the Chasing Maine video series, Roger McCord takes a unique look at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Grahn
The Maine Monitor

Maine’s population grew by 3% since 2016

The Maine Monitor has compiled a comparison by county, and cumulatively statewide and nationwide, of the percentage of population growth in Maine between 2016 and 2021. Nearly all counties in Maine have seen some level of growth between 2016 and 2021, though three counties have seen declines during that timeframe.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Trinity University Press#Harvard Divinity School#Pushcart Prizes#Kirkus Reviews
The Maine Monitor

Conversations from the Pointed Firs: writer Kimberly Ridley

Editor’s Note: The Maine Monitor is partnering with Peter Neill of the World Ocean Observatory to bring you this hour-long interview podcast. Conversations from the Pointed Firs is a monthly, interview-style podcast during which Peter talks with authors and artists who live in Maine, work in Maine, or otherwise derive their creativity from the essence of Maine.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine

The legislation is set to provide tax credits to qualifying electric vehicle owners. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

The Maine Monitor

Hallowell, ME
741
Followers
497
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.

 https://www.themainemonitor.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy