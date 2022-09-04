Xavier Johnson Shows Why He’s A Scholarship Player, Lathan Ransom Steps Up at Safety and Jim Knowles Coaches from Press Box

With Jim Tressel in attendance, the Buckeyes honored their former head coach and used Tresselball to secure the win over Notre Dame. There are many ways to portray Tresselball. While there isn't an exact definition of said made-up word by Ohio State fans, one of the many examples of it is running the ball so much that the defense inevitably wears down, securing a touchdown and killing a bunch of the game clock along the way. That's exactly what took place in the fourth quarter during Ohio State's win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO