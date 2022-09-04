To paraphrase President Joe Biden, there are only three things Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her campaign need to make a sentence: a noun, a verb, and Sam Brownback. Kelly and her political consultants think Kansans are easily fooled. Rather than campaign on her own record — what a successful incumbent would do — they’ve spent this entire election running against someone who hasn’t been on the ballot in eight years.

