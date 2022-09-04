Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Jim Denning: Laura Kelly oversaw more damage to Kansas kids than any governor ever
To paraphrase President Joe Biden, there are only three things Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her campaign need to make a sentence: a noun, a verb, and Sam Brownback. Kelly and her political consultants think Kansans are easily fooled. Rather than campaign on her own record — what a successful incumbent would do — they’ve spent this entire election running against someone who hasn’t been on the ballot in eight years.
Wichita Eagle
Following unemployment audits, Schmidt calls on Kelly to expand credit monitoring to Kansans
After a forensic audit of Kansas’ unemployment system confirmed Kansas paid more than $400 million to fraudsters in the past two years, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is calling on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to provide free credit monitoring services to all Kansans. Schmidt, the Republican nominee for governor,...
kcur.org
Wichita Eagle
Audit: Kansas paid over $400 million in fraudulent unemployment, flagged real people as fraud
Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained by The Star...
kcur.org
Kansas congressional candidate Amanda Adkins
Kansas' 3rd district has undergone a tumultuous transformation. With the introduction of more rural, conservative counties and the removal of half of Wyandotte County, this district is about to become even more competitive. Republican Amanda Adkins hopes that means this is her year. Having run against Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice...
Kansas attorney general candidate emerges from tragedy with refined sense of public service
Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann says the state's top law enforcement office office shouldn't be undermined by raw politics. The post Kansas attorney general candidate emerges from tragedy with refined sense of public service appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
More than 30,000 Kansans with suspended licenses could have kept driving legally last year
The state is trying to make it easier for someone with a suspended license to get some driving privileges with restricted licenses. But people are still missing out. TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas News Service) — Kansas wants to give some people with suspended driver’s licenses at least some of their driving privileges back. But over 30,000 people […]
flatlandkc.org
Who Loses – and How Much – With Legalized Sports Gambling in Kansas?
With the arrival of legalized sports betting on Sept. 1, Kansans have a new way to gamble away their money. A few people will win, most will lose, but the house will always win. Just how much people will lose – and at what social cost – has those who try to help problem gamblers on edge.
bluevalleypost.com
New Johnson County judges to be picked from list of 5 nominees — Here’s who they are
After interviewing 27 candidates with legal backgrounds, the 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission has forwarded the names of five finalists to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will now appoint three to fill seats for new Johnson County judges. How it got here: The three new judge positions were funded by...
kcur.org
A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer
As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue. "Part of...
Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country
With Labor Day past and full-blown political campaign season upon us, politicians have turned stretching the truth into a national pastime. Heated claims of “fascist” and “radical” fly through the air like so many poorly aimed hand grenades. Social media outlets teem with scalding hot commentary, most of it only tangentially related to the real […] The post Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade
HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
Kansas receivership of illegal autopsy remains ends Oct. 6
Kansas Attorney General office announced Tuesday a Shawnee County District Judge had granted a request to end receivership of samples obtained during investigation and prosecution of Shawn Parcells.
WIBW
Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
WIBW
Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Governor Kelly to choose two to fill open district judge positions in Douglas Co. The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of five nominees eligible to fill either of the two open district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to decide who should fill the positions.
Did you get this text? Kansas police warn it’s a scam
Police departments across Kansas are warning about a scam text message claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service on delivery issues.
KWCH.com
Treasurer eyes emergency financial assistance for farmers, communities affected by drought in western Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Office of the Kansas State Treasurer is exploring options for emergency financial assistance for farmers and communities in western Kansas being impacted by drought. “Our farmers support us all by providing the food we need to survive,” Treasurer Lynn Rogers said, “When conditions outside of...
Kansas Air Force veteran saves taxpayers thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a 5-year-old boy, Willard W. Rice would watch his father work in his mechanic shop. His father had started out as a mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base years ago, and Rice was eager to learn the tricks of the trade himself. “All of his brothers had served in the […]
Anti-government group Oath Keepers purported to have Arkansas politicians, law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
