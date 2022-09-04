ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Wichita Eagle

Jim Denning: Laura Kelly oversaw more damage to Kansas kids than any governor ever

To paraphrase President Joe Biden, there are only three things Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her campaign need to make a sentence: a noun, a verb, and Sam Brownback. Kelly and her political consultants think Kansans are easily fooled. Rather than campaign on her own record — what a successful incumbent would do — they’ve spent this entire election running against someone who hasn’t been on the ballot in eight years.
kcur.org

Here's what Kansas 3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation and abortion

U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids won in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
kcur.org

Kansas congressional candidate Amanda Adkins

Kansas' 3rd district has undergone a tumultuous transformation. With the introduction of more rural, conservative counties and the removal of half of Wyandotte County, this district is about to become even more competitive. Republican Amanda Adkins hopes that means this is her year. Having run against Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice...
adastraradio.com

Aging Expert Urges Kansans to put Advance Health Directive in Place

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – No one, young or old, likes to have “the conversation.”. But Erin Yelland, the interim director of the Center on Aging at Kansas State University, says it’s critical that families talk openly about end-of-life decisions. “It’s difficult,” Yelland said. “Research...
Kansas Reflector

Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country

With Labor Day past and full-blown political campaign season upon us, politicians have turned stretching the truth into a national pastime.  Heated claims of “fascist” and “radical” fly through the air like so many poorly aimed hand grenades. Social media outlets teem with scalding hot commentary, most of it only tangentially related to the real […] The post Campaign season begins, while truth itself hangs in the balance for Kansas and country appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW

Rogers touts $15 minimum wage achievement at Labor Day Parade

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Rogers touted his $15 minimum wage achievement at the Hoisington Labor Day Parade on Monday. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says on Monday, Sept. 5 he attended the Hoisington Labor Day Parade. “Recognizing the advances Labor has made to protect workers and ensure...
WIBW

Kansas among best states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of the best states in the U.S. to stake your claim in. With about 8.4% of Americans having moved within the last year, a historic low, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in - and Kansas ranks in the top half.
WIBW

Gov. to choose 2 out of 5 names nominated for district judge in Douglas Co.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Governor Kelly to choose two to fill open district judge positions in Douglas Co. The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has sent the names of five nominees eligible to fill either of the two open district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly. The Gov. now has 60 days to decide who should fill the positions.
KSN News

Kansas Air Force veteran saves taxpayers thousands

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As a 5-year-old boy, Willard W. Rice would watch his father work in his mechanic shop. His father had started out as a mechanic at Tinker Air Force Base years ago, and Rice was eager to learn the tricks of the trade himself. “All of his brothers had served in the […]
