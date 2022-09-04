ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit, Dragged Motorcycle For 2 Miles

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Santa Rosa Man Suspected Of Dui In Crash With Big-Rig

PETALUMA (BCN) A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said. The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.
PETALUMA, CA

