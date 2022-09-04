Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Would you feel safe in a Driverless car?Sarah Walker GorrellSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Partially extinguished Bay Area wildfire jumps back to life amid heat wave
The Franklin Fire is burning off Highway 4.
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
Find out what happens if California rotating outages occur
Rolling blackouts in the San Francisco Bay Area are possible Tuesday evening if California's Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, orders utilities to implement power outages.
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
Cooling Centers To Open Tuesday In Rohnert Park, San Mateo And San Leandro
City officials in Rohnert Park and San Mateo announced Monday that they have opened cooling centers to help the public deal with the heat and potential power outages. Cooling centers will opened in the following locations:. -Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park, from noon to 7 p.m....
‘I guarantee it’s the smoothest’: McBaker Market & Deli in the Western Addition makes the best hummus in San Francisco
"We're trying to eat up the Bay Area, first."
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
San Francisco car wash uses this trick to clean filthy Burning Man cars
A week of revelry at Burning Man takes a toll on the human body, but perhaps more so, any vehicle that spends seven days in the desert is bound to come back worse for wear. This year's record dust storms likely made matters even worse, leaving vehicles caked in desert debris and badly in need of a deep clean.
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double homicide surrenders
A sheriff's deputy suspected of shooting and killing a man and a woman in their Bay Area home surrendered to police, officials said.
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver Who Hit, Dragged Motorcycle For 2 Miles
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in...
Police Arrest Santa Rosa Man Suspected Of Dui In Crash With Big-Rig
PETALUMA (BCN) A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said. The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.
Bay Area Elizabeth Holmes wannabe faces up to 65 years in prison for fraud
His company promised that it could "test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood."
