Raiders get ready for fall sports

With approximately the same numbers of players as last season out for each of the three fall sports offered by Onamia and Isle High Schools, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball, football and cross-country teams open their seasons for the second time as combined programs.

Marcia Balder returns as head coach of the Raiders varsity volleyball squad, albeit with just two seniors on the squad.

Isle teacher Dominic Kruse will take the reins as head football coach for the first time and veteran coach Jeff Walz, who retired from full-time teaching last year, will return to coach cross-country, which will be competing with just junior high and junior varsity runners.