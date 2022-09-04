ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

2020 video of Trump calling Democrats' fascists' resurfaces after Republicans slammed President Biden for saying MAGA ideology was 'semi-fascism'

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wZd7_0hhhrbIy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBFe6_0hhhrbIy00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 9, 2022.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • A 2020 video clip of Donald Trump calling Democrats "fascists" has resurfaced on social media.
  • In the clip, he says Democrats want to "replace American freedom with left-wing fascism. Fascists, they are fascists."
  • The video has gained traction after President Biden called MAGA ideology "semi-fascism."

A 2020 video clip of Donald Trump calling Democrats "fascists" has resurfaced on social media.

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows the former president speaking at Mankato regional airport, Minnesota, in August 2020 when he was on the presidential campaign trail.

He tells his supporters that Democrats are "fascists," saying they want to "destroy our second amendment, attack the right to life, and replace American freedom with left-wing fascism. Fascists, they are fascists."

In August, President Biden caused outrage among Republicans when he declared that "semi-fascism" underpinned "extreme MAGA philosophy."

Governor Sununu of New Hampshire called on Biden to apologize and said the remarks were "insulting." The RNC, in a statement to CNN , called Biden's speech "despicable."

Following Biden's comments, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said MAGA Republicans allied to former President Donald Trump fit the "definition of fascism" and play a part in "attacking our democracy."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 40

cowboy
4d ago

Biden just used the same language as trump did but in a different way so Mr Trump go blow your trumpet and blow it where the sun don't shine

Reply(14)
16
Philip Bonfonti
3d ago

oh but they said trump never called anyone names the maga cult would believe anything trump says I wonder if they would blindly follow him of a cliff like a bunch of lemmings, I'd pay to see that 😂😂😂😂😂

Reply
9
lemmad55
4d ago

Only a right wing organization can fulfill the definition of Fascism. Lying Trump doesn't know the definition of Fascism

Reply
11
Business Insider

