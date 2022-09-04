2020 video of Trump calling Democrats' fascists' resurfaces after Republicans slammed President Biden for saying MAGA ideology was 'semi-fascism'

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a "Save America" rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 9, 2022. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A 2020 video clip of Donald Trump calling Democrats "fascists" has resurfaced on social media.

In the clip, he says Democrats want to "replace American freedom with left-wing fascism. Fascists, they are fascists."

The video has gained traction after President Biden called MAGA ideology "semi-fascism."

The video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows the former president speaking at Mankato regional airport, Minnesota, in August 2020 when he was on the presidential campaign trail.

He tells his supporters that Democrats are "fascists," saying they want to "destroy our second amendment, attack the right to life, and replace American freedom with left-wing fascism. Fascists, they are fascists."

In August, President Biden caused outrage among Republicans when he declared that "semi-fascism" underpinned "extreme MAGA philosophy."

Governor Sununu of New Hampshire called on Biden to apologize and said the remarks were "insulting." The RNC, in a statement to CNN , called Biden's speech "despicable."

Following Biden's comments, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said MAGA Republicans allied to former President Donald Trump fit the "definition of fascism" and play a part in "attacking our democracy."