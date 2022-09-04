ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bay Net

George Edward Kramer

George Edward Kramer (78) passed away peacefully on September 1 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where he had been residing for the past year suffering with dementia. George was born in New York City on July 6, 1944 to George Daniel Kramer and Gladys (Gibson) Kramer. George served in...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Ashley Daisey Wiggins

Ashley Daisey Wiggins, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Alberta Cecelia Wiggins of Lexington Park, MD born on November 23, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD. Ashley was raised and...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bowie, MD
Bay Net

Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School

WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Rosa Alberta Scriber

Rosa “Rosie” Alberta Scriber, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland peaceably transitioned at home with family on September 2, 2022. Rosa was born on February 19, 1931 to the late Charles Henry and Clara Elizabeth Dorsey. She was one of fourteen children. Rosa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and she received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Native Summits Mt. Rainier, Places County Flag On Peak

LA PLATA, Md. – Everyone has dreams of climbing the mountain and one day reaching the top. However, this Charles County native took that quite literally. Joseph Facchina, a 43-year-old chop-saw operator from La Plata, saw Mt. Rainier for the first time last May. He then decided that he wanted to dedicate himself to climbing the mountain.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Garrett Davis
Donald Lawrence
Bay Net

Two Children Missing From Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Juvenile Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 7, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Hall Road and Turnberry Way in Prince Frederick, MD.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Man Facing Federal Charge For Threatening A Member Of Congress

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Justin Kuchta, age 39, of Annapolis, Maryland, with a federal charge for sending messages over the Internet that threatened to injure a United States Member of Congress. The complaint was filed on September 6, 2022 and unsealed today. Kuchta is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore today at 2:30 p.m. before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 8/31/2022, Tpr B. Messick responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Patrick Leon Short, 55 of Lexington Park, MD stole items from the store with a total value less than $100. Short was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Dayton Lozada, 17-Years-Old, Has Been Located

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the location of a missing person. SMCSO put out the following notification in regards to their search for a missing 17-year-old:. “Seeking missing person Dayton Lozada hispanic male 04/20/05 5’06” 135 last seen in the...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Treyone Clermont of Silver Spring. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:20 am, the suspect removed a BB gun pistol from its packaging and placed it in the waistband of his shorts at the Tractor Supply Store in Charlotte Hall.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

One Reportedly Injured Following Vehicle Crash In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a vehicle crash that has caused injuries and traffic delays. At approximately 9:21 p.m. on September 5, first responders were dispatched to Point Lookout Road in the area of Thompson Orchard Lane for a reported crash involving a car and a bicycle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Woman Arrested After Crashing Vehicle On Three Notch Road

CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that one woman has been arrested following a vehicle crash in California, Maryland. At approximately 5:22 p.m. On September 7, first responders were called to Three Notch Road, in the area of Gunston Drive, for a reported crash. Police arrived...
CALIFORNIA, MD

