Read full article on original website
Related
987thebull.com
Oregon Health Authority To Make Major COVID-19 Reporting Change
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making a major change to how it reports on COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, September 14th, daily virus reports will become weekly. That includes case counts, virus related deaths, and hospitalizations. Other dashboards, such as breakthrough reports, outbreaks, vaccinations, pediatric reports, and disease...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
New updated COVID-19 boosters available in Oregon
Sept. 5, 2022 — Last week, federal authorities authorized the use of new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older, and the updated boosters are expected to be available in Oregon as early as this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a recommendation by...
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wind, heat expected to create critical wildfire conditions in Oregon, region
Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there is concern about active wildfires...
klcc.org
Oregon to receive more than $18 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker
The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes. The company, known as JUUL, has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million.
kezi.com
Willamette Valley waterways to see more dead salmon in September and October
SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is advising residents that rivers and streams in the Willamette Valley are about to see an increased number of dead salmon as the fish reach the end of their natural life cycle. ODFW says in September and October salmon will...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a notice went...
klcc.org
Guide racks up TikTok views explaining the megadrought in the Colorado River
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show how water issues can both...
Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters: Here's what you should know
People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster, which is being rolled out this week.New COVID-19 boosters that target the most common omicron strains have arrived in Oregon, and eligible people in the Portland area are now able to schedule appointments to receive shots. The Western states workgroup on Friday, Sept. 2, approved the new "bivalent" COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older after federal officials approved the vaccines the day before. Using the same technology as the original vaccines, the bivalent vaccines are designed to protect against both the original virus and the recent omicron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Oregonians warned of possible power shutoffs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
pdxmonthly.com
Where Do the Candidates for Oregon Governor Stand on Issues Often Championed by Women?
In Oregon this fall, for the first time in United States history, a gubernatorial general election will feature three credible female candidates. Democrat Tina Kotek, a North Portlander and longtime Speaker of the Oregon House with impeccable progressive bona fides, faces off against Canby Republican Christine Drazan, who most recently was Kotek’s foil in Salem as the minority party’s leader in the Oregon House. And they’ll both have to contend with the blue-dog Democrat turned nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former state senator from Scappoose who has been pulling in vast sums of money from some of the state’s deepest-pocketed donors.
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Nurses Say: ‘We’re Drowning’
This article was orginally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back....
klcc.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
New pandemic relief fund for immigrants in Oregon
New pandemic relief funds are now available for immigrants in Oregon.
Comments / 3