Oregon State

Oregon Health Authority To Make Major COVID-19 Reporting Change

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making a major change to how it reports on COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, September 14th, daily virus reports will become weekly. That includes case counts, virus related deaths, and hospitalizations. Other dashboards, such as breakthrough reports, outbreaks, vaccinations, pediatric reports, and disease...
Cottage Grove Sentinel

New updated COVID-19 boosters available in Oregon

Sept. 5, 2022 — Last week, federal authorities authorized the use of new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older, and the updated boosters are expected to be available in Oregon as early as this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a recommendation by...
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
klcc.org

Oregon to receive more than $18 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker

The state of Oregon will receive more than $18 million as part of a settlement with a company that manufactures electronic cigarettes. The company, known as JUUL, has been under pressure for years as critics say its marketing techniques led to a dramatic increase in vaping by teens and young adults. The agreement includes 34 states and a total of $438 million.
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Lake Oswego Review

Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters: Here's what you should know

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster, which is being rolled out this week.New COVID-19 boosters that target the most common omicron strains have arrived in Oregon, and eligible people in the Portland area are now able to schedule appointments to receive shots. The Western states workgroup on Friday, Sept. 2, approved the new "bivalent" COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older after federal officials approved the vaccines the day before. Using the same technology as the original vaccines, the bivalent vaccines are designed to protect against both the original virus and the recent omicron...
WWEEK

Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
pdxmonthly.com

Where Do the Candidates for Oregon Governor Stand on Issues Often Championed by Women?

In Oregon this fall, for the first time in United States history, a gubernatorial general election will feature three credible female candidates. Democrat Tina Kotek, a North Portlander and longtime Speaker of the Oregon House with impeccable progressive bona fides, faces off against Canby Republican Christine Drazan, who most recently was Kotek’s foil in Salem as the minority party’s leader in the Oregon House. And they’ll both have to contend with the blue-dog Democrat turned nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former state senator from Scappoose who has been pulling in vast sums of money from some of the state’s deepest-pocketed donors.
klcc.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
thelundreport.org

Oregon Nurses Say: ‘We’re Drowning’

This article was orginally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back....
