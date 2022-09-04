Read full article on original website
Related
Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance Updates Relief Program for New and Longtime Applicants
BERA updated its financial relief program in hopes of assisting more Bucks County residents.Image via iStock. The Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program (BERA) has updated their financial relief programs for local residents. Emily Rizzo wrote about the important updates for WHYY.
‘Everybody’s Hometown’ is rewriting its zoning laws. Should other communities take note?
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Affectionately known by its roughly 6,000 residents as “Everybody’s Hometown,” Media Borough recently rolled out several municipal projects that caught the attention of neighboring communities.
UC Townhomes residents and activists make demands, block traffic outside City Hall
Hundreds of protesters stopped traffic around City Hall as they rallied in support of University City Townhomes residents who have until October to find a new place to live. Residents demanded outside investors stop encroaching on housing properties within Philadelphia and called on the city to create a fund to preserve affordable housing.
As mayoral bids mount, a dwindling Philly Council will soon meet in person
Philadelphia City Council is returning to in-person meetings at a time when its complement of legislators could be at an all-time low. City Council announced Wednesday it would return to chambers in person for the first time in over two years on Sept. 22. The move comes after three members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County Fire Marshal K-9 died in vehicle under handler's care: Officials
"We need to know who in the county was involved and what went on," said Commissioner Chris Konawel on the death of a fire marshal K-9.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Bucks County updates rent relief program, for previous and new applicants
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. New financial relief is available for some Bucks County renters. The Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance program (BERA)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces Child Advocacy Center
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor is presently delivering on what I have named:. 2. Go after the drug dealers. 3. Round-up the pedophiles. This is the most focused and pithy approach that you will ever hear from the top law enforcement official of any County or state. It is...
Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
Lower Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Info on Man Missing for a Month
Lower Township Police are searching for Walsh and could use any information you may have about him. According to a Lower Twp. Police Facebook post on Tuesday, Walsh was last seen near Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Little other information is given...
southjerseyobserver.com
Missing Person: Please Contact Gloucester City PD With Information
Stephen Bayer was last seen in Wilmington, DE on July 6, 2022. If you know or have seen Mr. Bayer, please contact GCPD at (856)456-0900.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troubleshooters: What is 'slamming'? Here's how to protect yourself from the illegal practice
"When a third party supplier is switched without your consent, that's called slamming and it's illegal," explained Rebecca Mazzarella of PSE&G.
Delaware’s first ‘election protection’ program launches ahead of state’s primary vote
Volunteer poll monitors will work outside Delaware’s polls for next week’s primary and the November general election. The nonpartisan program is part of a national effort led by Common Cause, but this is the first time it will be implemented in Delaware. Common Cause of Delaware executive director...
New Jersey Globe
First responder dog who died in county vehicle was buried in fire marshal’s backyard
Hours after a Gloucester County first responder dog died in a county-owned vehicle last month – and two days before the prosecutor’s office was notified — K9 Ember was buried in the backyard of Fire Marshal Shawn K. Layton’s home in Mantua, sources say. Layton and...
Exit ramp joining I-295 southbound to Route 42 in Bellmawr to close for several nights
The exit ramp that links I-295 south to Route 42 in Bellmawr, Camden County, will be closed for two nights. Drivers will be detoured away from that tricky turn, known as Al-Jo’s curve, and forced to stay left on I-295 at the split onto I-76 west.
Philadelphia poll workers are about to get a raise
Poll workers in Philadelphia are expected to receive a raise this year. City Commissioner Omar Sabir said the pay hike should be an incentive to help fill hundreds of Election Day jobs that have required long hours with poor compensation in the past. “Over recent years we have seen a...
thesunpapers.com
Don’t trash all your trash
To help Mantua and other Gloucester County residents who don’t want to throw compromising documents like bills and financial statements in the trash, the township will host a paper shredding event Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building. “People can bring their papers they don’t want to...
See Which Bucks County Schools Are Among the 40 Top-Rated Public High Schools in the Philadelphia Suburbs
Five Bucks County schools are among the 40 top-rated high schools in Philadelphia and the suburbs, according to a new ranking by the Philadelphia Magazine. To determine the top-performing city and suburban public high schools, the Philadelphia Magazine used the latest available data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics. The top 40 schools were not ranked but listed alphabetically.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0