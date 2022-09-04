Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Council moves toward banning DAF tanks
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Wicomico County Council revisited the issue of permitting dissolved air flotation (DAF) tanks within county lines Tuesday night. “We had the option of three bills to choose from. One was the ban of the open air DAF tanks. The second bill to be introduced was one where it would limit the DAF tanks to I2 – the industrial zone,” said Council President John Cannon. “The third bill to be introduced would have the DAF tanks relegated to the A1 district with several text amendments to isolate it in different areas of the county.”
At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away
After studying 14 potential crossing locations, the state decided last year to build a new bridge or tunnel near the existing Bay Bridge spans. The post At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WMDT.com
Researchers release first-ever report on economic value of Del. Inland Bays
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Center for Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program are revealing new details about just how crucial Delaware’s Inland Bays are to the local economy. “A real surprise”. According to the first-ever Economic Value of the Delaware Inland Bays...
WBOC
Eastern Shore Counties Fall Behind in Rollout of State Mandated Police Accountability Boards
SALISBURY, Md. - The death of 19-year-old Anton Black while in the custody of the Greensboro Police Department in 2018 led Maryland lawmakers to pass the Police Reform and Accountability Act, or Anton's Law. Part of the legislation requires each county in Maryland to form a civilian police accountability board.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much is Keller Hopkins willing to pay?
Keller Hopkins, candidate for Sussex County Council, has personally loaned his campaign $163,000, even though the job he’s after pays just $35,252 per year. That means if he wins, he’ll have to serve on County Council for four and a half years to make enough money to pay himself back. If he loses — well, you do the math. The ... Read More
Bay Net
Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School
WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
Temporary Closure of St. Mary’s Health Hub Operations September 8
LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 7, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announced the temporary closure of operations at the Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park on Thursday, September 8, 2022. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available on that date at the main office in Leonardtown. Normal operations at […]
Cape Gazette
Massey's Landing wants park models to remain
Sun Massey's Landing RV LLC has filed an application to amend a condition of approval dating back to 2014 relating to the placement of RV park models in the resort at the end of Long Neck Road. Under the current ordinance, the company is required to remove all park models...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
Cape Gazette
Crapemyrtle Bark Scale on the rise in Sussex County
Earlier this summer, the state issued a notice warning Sussex County residents that spotted lanternflies are now in the area. Now, Rehoboth Beach resident Jan Konesey is raising the flag for another tree pest that leaves crape myrtles covered with small white pouches and a sticky honey dew that attracts other insects.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election
(Updated at noon on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Rosa Alberta Scriber
Rosa “Rosie” Alberta Scriber, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland peaceably transitioned at home with family on September 2, 2022. Rosa was born on February 19, 1931 to the late Charles Henry and Clara Elizabeth Dorsey. She was one of fourteen children. Rosa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and she received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.
WTOP
Prince George’s County moves closer to stiffer punishment for illegal off-road vehicles
The Prince George’s County, Maryland, council wants to crack down on the illegal use of off-road vehicles. Council members in a meeting as the committee of the whole on Tuesday wanted to know whether they had the power to go as far as they could in terms of punishment and whether it would work. The answer to both questions seemed to be yes.
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Bay Net
Ashley Daisey Wiggins
Ashley Daisey Wiggins, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was the beloved daughter of Alberta Cecelia Wiggins of Lexington Park, MD born on November 23, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD. Ashley was raised and...
Bay Net
Charles County Native Summits Mt. Rainier, Places County Flag On Peak
LA PLATA, Md. – Everyone has dreams of climbing the mountain and one day reaching the top. However, this Charles County native took that quite literally. Joseph Facchina, a 43-year-old chop-saw operator from La Plata, saw Mt. Rainier for the first time last May. He then decided that he wanted to dedicate himself to climbing the mountain.
WMDT.com
Maryland family needs community support to buy new handicapped van
PRESTON, Del.- Melody Joiner is working tirelessly to make sure her son Christopher Mayo gets to enjoy every bit of life. Whether that’s getting him new toys, like his favorite Doctor Seuss book, or taking him to do his favorite activities. “Even though Christopher is blind and has been...
Bay Net
CSM Student Amber Gieske Is Named 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders Of Promise Scholar
LA PLATA, Md. – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student and Huntingtown resident Amber Gieske is one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members to be named a 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Comments / 0