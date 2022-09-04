ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

‘It’s lovely.’ Gamble Mill marks first year as Bellefonte’s small business community grows

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v97UG_0hhhpul700

Sitting along Dunlop Street in this once-sleepy borough is the Gamble Mill, a cornerstone building that’s seen at least hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in it during its return to prominence.

Barflies can step through the building’s historic arched doorways before heading to a cozy craft cocktail bar, right across the hall from a swanky private event space. Nearby is a handmade retail shop.

An open staircase shuttles people to the historic grist mill’s restaurant, which uses ingredients that are sourced locally. Some of the eight boutique suites that are defined by exposed brick and wood beams overlook Spring Creek.

Jon Virgilio — who bought the building with his brother, Chris, in 2019 — said it has been “surreal” and “humbling” to restore the building to its former glory.

They — along with the three others who operate out of the mill — are some of the of several small-business owners working to take Bellefonte from a bedroom community for State College to a destination, all while preserving an iconic building’s history.

Some, like former Bellefonte mayor Candace Dannaker, have taken notice.

“It’s delightful,” said the 77-year-old Dannaker, who served as mayor from 1994 until 2001. “... I think what they’ve done is outstanding. They’ve mixed the modern and the old, and done an exemplary job. It’s lovely.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFNSg_0hhhpul700
The speakeasy at the Gamble Mill on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The mill, which was built in 1894 but can trace its roots back to 1786, sat unused for years before being purchased by the Virgilios. It now serves as a melting pot for its lead characters.

The Republic is owner Megan Marcaurelle-Jones’ first business. Staci Egan and her husband relocated Smith & Front from Philipsburg to the mill, in large part because of Bellefonte’s renaissance.

“I believe that Bellefonte is thriving, same as (the) Gamble Mill. It puts me in a different location with what I think is more opportunity to grow and to be amongst more small businesses. Philipsburg isn’t quite there yet,” Egan said. “It’s been great. A lot of trial and error moving from one location to another — it’s definitely a different type of population in both areas — but I love it here.”

Chef Michael Marx thought about opening his own spot at the mill even before the Virgilios bought the property. His wife hails from Centre Hall, while he’s owned three Baltimore-area restaurants and previously ran World’s Fare Catering food truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYt7F_0hhhpul700
The Republic at the Gamble Mill on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

That was fine for a time, Marx said, but his interest waned the longer he went on. He missed putting food on plates, adding the garnish, seeing customers eat and being able to ask if they enjoyed their meal.

“It’s about the historic nature, it’s about being a staple part of the community. I looked at State College for years — for years. I had deals that I started that fell through. It didn’t feel right; it was drywall and LED lights and just had no warmth whatsoever,” the owner of Creekside at the Gamble Mill said. “When I looked at this, I knew it was a fit. It was just a question because I had no idea what they were doing and I had no idea what the whole picture was. I just knew there was a restaurant space and it looked like me.”

Only about 3,000 square feet were used before the Virgilios purchased the building, a number that’s increased fivefold since the renovations were completed.

With the backbreaking work firmly in their rearview mirror, Jon Virgilio said the focus is to turn the Gamble Mill into an established destination.

“Everybody looks at the Gamble Mill with the renovations and it gives a sense of pride of all that has been going on in Bellefonte,” Downtown Bellefonte Inc. marketing and administrative assistant Devin Kos said. “We’re really doing some great work in Bellefonte. It’s something to be proud of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eheIp_0hhhpul700
The living room area of the William Lamb Suite at the Gamble Mill on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Rigby announces over $1 million for Cambria County projects

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that six Cambria County projects will receive funding. The projects are being funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant program. In total Cambria County is receiving $1,145,000 for those six different projects. “All told, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First stages begin in Green Church redevelopment project

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The first stages are officially underway to repurpose the Green Church in Hollidaysburg. This downtown historic landmark located on 400 Allegheny St is the former First United Methodist Church. The building was purchased back in September 2021. Construction workers began scaffolding the building Tuesday, Sept. 6 as one of the first […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Creekside, PA
City
Philipsburg, PA
City
Centre Hall, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
State College, PA
City
Bellefonte, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bellefonte, PA
Government
City
Spring Creek Township, PA
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

College Township Council Mulls Next Step in Response to Casino Opposition

Opponents of the proposed mini-casino at the Nittany Mall have sent a seemingly endless stream of letters for nearly a year to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and College Township seeking to put stop to the plan as it inches closer to a licensing decision. On Thursday, College Township council spent about two and a half hours discussing the casino and next steps in response to that opposition.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free. The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Marx
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Medical marijuana to open in State College

Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Shop#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Gamble Mill
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona hosts job fair, hiring in all departments

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona held its annual job fair on Wednesday in hopes to fill positions in all departments. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts over 200,000 openings in the nursing industry for the next eight years. While hiring nurses is at the forefront for the medical center, Director of Nursing Kim Corle said many […]
ALTOONA, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

Downtown Altoona offers variety of small businesses

Altoona, Pennsylvania was founded in 1849. Since then, the city has grown with families, homes and businesses. Though the entirety of Altoona is home to historical sites such as the Railroader’s Museum and the Curve, downtown Altoona has become a place where some will begin their very own small business.
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WITF

Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company

With costs rising and donations down, more volunteer fire companies are turning to public support — and facing questions about transparency. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. On Pennsylvania Route...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Deer Meadow 55+ Community Nearly Sold Out

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Perry Welling Realty 4.5 recently took over the popular 55+ community, Deer Meadow in Hollidaysburg. Fast forward to the present and as of this airing on Sept. 2, there are only two homes left!. If you’re interested in one of the homes left,...
ALTOONA, PA
Newswatch 16

Man wanted after Jersey Shore bank robbery

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police say a man walked into Jersey Shore State Bank along South Main Street in Jersey Shore just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The crook handed over a note to the bank teller and said quote, "remember your training." The man took the cash, stuffed...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
3K+
Followers
178
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy