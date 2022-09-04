ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wmay.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 59

Tracking clustered storms between dry time today

This Labor Day morning starts a bit unsettled in spots with active showers and storms on live Guardian Radar. This will be the trend today, as our weather remains under an unstable flow across the Ohio Valley. Pockets of dry time will be enjoyed, as highs reach the lower 80s...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Indiana

With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Southern Indiana
WISH-TV

Veteran anchor to join WISH-TV’s Daybreak team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Lena Pringle is joining WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team. Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy Eleven season winding down, four home matches remaining

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven season is winding down and there are just four home matches left on the schedule. John Koluder, senior director of communications and marketing for Indy Eleven, stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about how the team plans to wrap up the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
roadtirement.com

New home for an old bridge

By 1870 Shelby County Indiana had 154 miles of new gravel roads. It was time for the county to start building bridges at principle crossings of rivers. By 1880 there were 10 “substantial and elegant” iron bridges with additional bridges planned each year thereafter. The bridge’s new home,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road. While searching the area, EMS […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 6,251 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy