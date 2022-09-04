Read full article on original website
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
wmay.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Fox 59
Tracking clustered storms between dry time today
This Labor Day morning starts a bit unsettled in spots with active showers and storms on live Guardian Radar. This will be the trend today, as our weather remains under an unstable flow across the Ohio Valley. Pockets of dry time will be enjoyed, as highs reach the lower 80s...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Best Campsites in Indiana
With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
WISH-TV
Veteran anchor to join WISH-TV’s Daybreak team
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Lena Pringle is joining WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team. Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was...
WLWT 5
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southeast Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management, houses were washed away along East Brushy Fork Road near Manville, Indiana. An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house swept away.
WISH-TV
Indy Eleven season winding down, four home matches remaining
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven season is winding down and there are just four home matches left on the schedule. John Koluder, senior director of communications and marketing for Indy Eleven, stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about how the team plans to wrap up the season.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
roadtirement.com
New home for an old bridge
By 1870 Shelby County Indiana had 154 miles of new gravel roads. It was time for the county to start building bridges at principle crossings of rivers. By 1880 there were 10 “substantial and elegant” iron bridges with additional bridges planned each year thereafter. The bridge’s new home,...
Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road. While searching the area, EMS […]
Twisted Sugar Opening Two New Locations in NW Indiana
The company will soon expand to Crown Point and Valparaiso
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
German Fest brings back a fan favorite
Live weiner dog races, food, beer and other fun highlights the salute to Indy's German heritage October 8 at The Athenaeum
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 6,251 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
