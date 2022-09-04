ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Herefordshire villagers 'frustrated' by days without gas

Residents and businesses in five Herefordshire villages have been left frustrated after two days without gas. About 600 properties in Hampton Bishop, Prior's Frome, Holme Lacy, Mordiford and Fownhope lost their supply on Tuesday morning. Cadent said it was "working hard" to repair the fault, which it estimated would be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid

A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months

A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Birmingham Morrisons
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Poole couple attacked by youths while walking dog

A couple have described how they and their dog were subjected to a seemingly random attack by a gang of teenagers. Amber Cole and Adam Stevenson were walking their puppy Luna when they were targeted in Bourne Valley Park in Poole, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon. They told the BBC the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chris Kaba: Man shot dead by police in Streatham named

A man shot dead by police after a chase in south London has been named locally as 23-year-old rapper Chris Kaba. Mr Kaba was shot after a pursuit of a "suspect vehicle" that ended in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, at about 21:50 BST on Monday. Pastor Rachel Swaby said Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed

A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed. Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC

A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police

An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
BBC

Daniel Hay: Criminal investigation into former gynaecologist launched

Detectives have launched a criminal investigation into medical procedures conducted by a former consultant gynaecologist. Derbyshire Police said the inquiry into Daniel Hay followed reports a number of women allegedly suffered harm under his care. The force says the "complex" investigation is in its early stages. A spokesperson said: "It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Partial demolition of 'unsafe' Devon lime kiln to take place

The partial demolition and removal of a section of lime kiln will take place to protect people from its "potential sudden collapse", a council says. Torridge District Council said it would appoint contractors to the kiln at Bucks Mills in North Devon. It said it followed an inspection that found...
POLITICS
BBC

Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health

Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher

Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him. The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Charles strokes Clydesdale horses and enjoys carriage ride on Lanark visit

The Prince of Wales stroked some Clydesdale horses and rode in a carriage as he helped commemorate the breed’s recent tricentenary.Lanark Community Development Trust had hoped to install a sculpture honouring Clydesdale horses in time for the 300th anniversary of the breed in 2020, but the project was delayed by the pandemic.On Wednesday, Charles, wearing a kilt in Hunting Rothesay tartan, visited the site outside Lanark Auction Market where the sculpture was finally unveiled this summer.He was greeted by Lady Susan Haughey, Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire, and Sylvia Russell, chairwoman of Lanark Community Development Trust, and met sculptor Dan Adams,...
ANIMALS
BBC

Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal

A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy