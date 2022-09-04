ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 442 answer and hint: Sunday, September 4

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Whether you just want a quick clue for today's Wordle or you'd like the answer to the September 4 (442) challenge handed out as quickly as possible, you'll find all you need and plenty more just below.

Finding four yellows in an opening guess surely means I'm just a short hop away from success—and it would have been, if I didn't manage to get four yellows in the follow-up too. Transforming that mess into four greens felt like the turnaround of the century, even though in many ways I had most of the answer in front of me.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Sunday, September 4

On its own today's answer is used to describe placing a dead body into the ground, however it's more often seen as a prefix, meaning "between" in some way. Between nations, districts, departments, cultures, and more. You'll need to find two different vowels today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0hhhpZPy00

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 442 answer?

Some days those greens just don't appear in time. The answer to the September 4 (442) Wordle is INTER

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • September 3: GULLY
  • September 2: CHARM
  • September 1: FUNGI
  • August 31: PRIZE
  • August 30: ONSET
  • August 29: CHIEF
  • August 28: GAUZE
  • August 27: RUDER
  • August 26: IRONY
  • August 25: CLOWN

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Daily South

Everyone's Asking For Pearl Nails Right Now, But Southern Grandmothers Have Been Doing It Forever

The resurgence of popular beauty looks of decades past—including the original claw clip and its current grip on the younger generation—comes at no surprise to those who grew up watching their mothers and grandmothers apply makeup or hot rollers in the bathroom mirror. You simply can never top the nostalgia that came with every spritz of hair spray or swipe of lipstick.
SKIN CARE
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
ECONOMY
CBS Chicago

Chicago influencer shares tale of bad botox treatment; "I look like Two-Face"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can never outrun Father Time, but for those looking to slow him down, they may book an appointment for Botox.That's what a Chicago woman did, just as she'd done several times before, but one fateful appointment in 2021 is something she and people on the internet are still talking about. And when you see the photos, you'll see why. If your Instagram feed is a steady stream of travel goals, fashion deals, and beauty hacks, you may have come across @SomethingWhitty. Whitney Buha is a Chicagoan with a following of 122,000."I have been doing the blogging,...
CHICAGO, IL
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight

Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

This Paper Mario-inspired indie looks like a GBA classic time forgot

Paper Animal RPG also channels Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, really bringing home the early aughts cute. There sure are a lot of those "wholesome" games out there, so much so that any prospective cutesy adventure has its work cut out setting itself apart with all the adorable frogs (opens in new tab) and spooky witches (opens in new tab) taking gaming by storm. Luckily for Paper Animal RPG (opens in new tab), its classic Game Boy Advance charm and gameplay really help it shine.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy