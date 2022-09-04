Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Hall planners recommend approval of large Price Road subdivision
The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday for a large residential development on Price Road near Thompson Bridge Road. The developers, Rochester and Associates, are looking to rezone more than 60 acres of land on the north side of Price Road to Planned Residential Development. Their plans are to build more than 200 residential units with the current proposal showing 60 detached single-family homes and just over 140townhomes.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
Forsyth County to purchase 50 acres of property on Bald Ridge Marina Road for nearly $7M
Forsyth County plans to use the almost 50 acres of land on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is tentatively buying almost 50 acres of land near the Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes.
Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $3M for next phases to widen Old Atlanta Road
Over $3 million was approved by FoCo commissioners for the next construction phases of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved over $3 million for phases four and five of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, September 6.
smokesignalsnews.com
Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone
The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
North Fulton’s mayors are holding a town hall to discuss Fulton County tax concerns
The mayors of six North Fulton cities are holding a rare mutli-city town hall to discuss their dispute with Fulton County over tax revenue shared between the cities and the county. North Fulton residents are invited to attend the multi-city town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 21, during which mayors from...
Forsyth County School Board candidate gains endorsement from congresswoman
Rep. Bourdeaux announced her endorsement of Elaine Padgett for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5(Image by Padgett4BOE) (Forsyth County, GA) A candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) has caught the eye of Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-District 7).
Gwinnett increases trash fees despite credits for recent pickup delays
Property owners will see an increase of about $16 compared to last year.
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free: Is curbside recycling in Cobb County a dying service?
[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
accesswdun.com
Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service
Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
Prince Avenue is set for road diet
Drivers will notice big changes on Prince Avenue this month: Athens-Clarke County is converting, as part of a 60-day pilot program, the four lanes of Prince between Pulaski and Milledge will become two lanes, with a center turn lane. An Athens-Clarke County Commission vote to make the change permanent could come later this year, possibly in November.
DeKalb couple left with $56K lien on their home over what they say is error in water billing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County couple who is facing a water bill the price of a Mercedes amid ongoing problems with the county’s water billing system now may be unable to sell their home. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray was in Stone Mountain, where Jazmeen...
accesswdun.com
Boil Water Advisory affecting some Clarkesville customers
A water outage on Memorial Drive and surrounding areas Monday resulted from water main repair. Areas affected by the outage and customers who experienced low water pressure are under a Boil Water Advisory upon restoration of service. Those affected should bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes and...
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
Six office towers and the mall at Peachtree Center were taken back by its lender Tuesday, marking one of the largest foreclosures in Atlanta since the aftermath of the Great Recession.
Buford school district employee sues district, alleging retaliation
Buford City Schools and its superintendent and deputy superintendent are named in a lawsuit by a district employee who alleges she faced retaliation over problems she attempted to address.
accesswdun.com
Jones sworn in as Baldwin police chief
Habersham County native Chris Jones is the new Baldwin police chief, taking the oath of office Tuesday night from Mayor Joe Elam. “I’m huge into community policing,” Jones said. “The chief I came here with, Jeff Branyon – great guy – we totally rebranded this department. And that’s my goal with rebranding is develop new relationships with the citizens and the employees because there were some tensions when we got here, so we’re definitely rebuilding, and every day is a new day.”
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
WXIA 11 Alive
Flooding on I-75 in Cobb County
This is south of Bells Ferry Road at mile marker 267. Water is covering some of the lanes on the interstation.
