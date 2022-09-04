Habersham County native Chris Jones is the new Baldwin police chief, taking the oath of office Tuesday night from Mayor Joe Elam. “I’m huge into community policing,” Jones said. “The chief I came here with, Jeff Branyon – great guy – we totally rebranded this department. And that’s my goal with rebranding is develop new relationships with the citizens and the employees because there were some tensions when we got here, so we’re definitely rebuilding, and every day is a new day.”

HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO