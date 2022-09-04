ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

accesswdun.com

Hall planners recommend approval of large Price Road subdivision

The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday for a large residential development on Price Road near Thompson Bridge Road. The developers, Rochester and Associates, are looking to rezone more than 60 acres of land on the north side of Price Road to Planned Residential Development. Their plans are to build more than 200 residential units with the current proposal showing 60 detached single-family homes and just over 140townhomes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $3M for next phases to widen Old Atlanta Road

Over $3 million was approved by FoCo commissioners for the next construction phases of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved over $3 million for phases four and five of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, September 6.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
smokesignalsnews.com

Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone

The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful New Construction Estate with Gorgeous Upgrades in Alpharetta Listed at $2.275M

The Estate in Alpharetta is a luxurious home of high-quality construction with lots of attention to details now available for sale. This home located at 12520 Waters Edge Dr, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,364 square feet of living spaces. Call Melissa L. Swayne (Phone: 770 241-9165), Stephanie Butler (Phone: 678 296-1774) – BHHS Georgia Properties (Phone: 770 475-0505) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Person
Mark Webber
accesswdun.com

Gainesville garbage & recycling customers may temporarily see slower service

Customers serviced by the City of Gainesville's Solid Waste Division may experience a temporary slowdown in garbage and recycling service due to various factors, including staff vacancies. A social media post from the City of Gainesville said the Solid Waste Division will focus on collecting household garbage first, then prioritize...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Prince Avenue is set for road diet

Drivers will notice big changes on Prince Avenue this month: Athens-Clarke County is converting, as part of a 60-day pilot program, the four lanes of Prince between Pulaski and Milledge will become two lanes, with a center turn lane. An Athens-Clarke County Commission vote to make the change permanent could come later this year, possibly in November.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Boil Water Advisory affecting some Clarkesville customers

A water outage on Memorial Drive and surrounding areas Monday resulted from water main repair. Areas affected by the outage and customers who experienced low water pressure are under a Boil Water Advisory upon restoration of service. Those affected should bring water to a rolling boil for two minutes and...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
accesswdun.com

Jones sworn in as Baldwin police chief

Habersham County native Chris Jones is the new Baldwin police chief, taking the oath of office Tuesday night from Mayor Joe Elam. “I’m huge into community policing,” Jones said. “The chief I came here with, Jeff Branyon – great guy – we totally rebranded this department. And that’s my goal with rebranding is develop new relationships with the citizens and the employees because there were some tensions when we got here, so we’re definitely rebuilding, and every day is a new day.”
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTOR AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Frances Orene Key late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Administrator: Deborah Anne Lawrence Administrator's Address: 3870 Nikki Lane Loganville, Georgia 30052 908-80458 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE

ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE September 8th, 9th & 10th Thursday – Saturday 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m daily. 25 Meadow Way Covington, Ga. 30014 Antques galore, antq toys, starwars, coke stuff, display cabinets, tools, lighted workbench, guns, knives, tool box, antq glassware, antq lamps, clocks, Bose radio, antq beds, huge Nascar collection. DONT MISS THIS SALE!
COVINGTON, GA

