ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Worth Knowing: Dunwoody Preservation Trust offers adult history education for free

By Carol Niemi
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jJaL_0hhhp1jl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXx8x_0hhhp1jl00
Books by past History Alive speakers.

History is the glue that holds us all together. Yet, when it’s presented as lists of mere names, facts and dates in a textbook, it can seem lifeless and meaningless, even to curious adults. The Dunwoody Preservation Trust (DPT) is committed to delivering history in ways textbooks can’t.

Though DPT got its start restoring and preserving historic properties, including the historic ca. 1870 Donaldson-Bannister Farm, the Dunwoody landmark 1906 Cheek-Spruill House and three historic cemeteries where some of Dunwoody’s earliest settlers are buried, it has become increasingly focused on education.

By now many people know about Camp Flashback, the only summer history camp for kids in our immediate area. For five one-week sessions, campers leave their cell phones at home and live like 1870s farm kids – making cheese, milking goats, feeding chickens and running free through former horse pastures. Camp Flashback registration normally opens in January. It’s so popular that all five sessions usually sell out by the end of February.

Less well known is DPT’s Saturday morning adult education series called History Alive. Held every other odd month from 9:30 to 11:00 am at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, History Alive began in 2013 when DPT then Co-President Monica McGurk formed a committee to figure out how to make historic preservation more relevant to the community.

“We asked ourselves, ‘How do we bring history to life to make the DPT mission more accessible and relevant,’” said McGurk recently from her home in Chicago.

The result was History Alive. Though it started small, with a few sporadically scheduled events and lectures at various locations throughout Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, it was never boring. I attended a particularly memorable performance of sacred shape-note singing at the tiny 1829-1880 Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church at the intersection of Roberts, Spalding and Dunwoody Club drives.

Once popular throughout early rural America, shape-note singing, in which the printed notes are drawn in various shapes to indicate their sound, eventually became associated mainly with the rural South. By the mid-nineteenth century it became more widely known as Sacred Harp singing, based on “The Sacred Harp” songbook of 1844. In the 1960s, Sacred Harp singing had a revival. If you’ve seen the movie “Cold Mountain,” you’ve heard Sacred Harp singing.

That experience exemplifies the concept of History Alive. If you try merely to read about Sacred Harp singing, you’ll never get it. Of course, there are now plenty of YouTube video examples. But there’s no substitute for being there – and there we were in that tiny historic church listening to a joyous A cappella sound from the past, with harmonies so bright and strange I will never forget them. Without History Alive, I would have never heard of shape-notes or Sacred Harp singing and would have continued to pass by the historic Ebenezer Primitive Baptist Church and Cemetery, now listed by DPT as a “Major Dunwoody Monument,” without ever entering.

But this is the point of History Alive. Now very organized under the leadership of DPT’s Director of Educational Programming Dr. Jim Walker, Ed.D., a lifelong educator, History Alive includes both events and presentations, some of which are by people who lived the history they’re discussing.

Though most of the events and presentations involve Georgia, not all do. One such presentation I particularly enjoyed was “Fighting Fascism with Film,” by John Thomas, an American history professor at Mercer University. Using clips from 1940s movies and documentaries, he demonstrated how a then-patriotic Hollywood changed the minds of the American public toward supporting the US effort during World War II.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEJja_0hhhp1jl00
    “The Ancient Ways of the Cherokee and How We Can Use Them Today,” speaker Mark Warren, owner of the Medicine Bow Wilderness School, Dahlonega, GA, March 21, 2020.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vN97G_0hhhp1jl00
    “A Salute to the Memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.,”  Jan. 16, 2021.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JERHO_0hhhp1jl00
    “Special Forces Vietnam Veteran Helicopter Pilot,” speaker Jim Torbert, Captain, 281st Assault Helicopter Company, July 20, 2019.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iPEP_0hhhp1jl00
    “Special Forces Vietnam Veteran Helicopter Pilot,” speaker Jim Torbert, Captain, 281st Assault Helicopter Company, July 20, 2019.

Other recent History Alive topics have included “A Salute to the Memory of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” with artifacts from MLK’s life, “The Ancient Ways of the Cherokee and How We Can Use Them Today,”  “Special Forces Vietnam Veteran Helicopter Pilot” and “Marriage in Georgia: Love or Money?”

The next presentation is Sept. 17, “History and the Holocaust,” with Marist history teacher and scholar Brendan Murphy. Having taken his full adult course, I highly recommend attending. At the very least, it will get you out of bed at a decent hour and give you a free breakfast of coffee and pastries courtesy of Georgetown Starbucks.

I could go on, but why don’t you see for yourself by visiting the History Alive page on the DPT website ? Admission is free, though donations are welcome. The Donaldson-Bannister Farm is located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody.

The post Worth Knowing: Dunwoody Preservation Trust offers adult history education for free appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local nonprofit to celebrate ‘National CleanUp Day’

A local Atlanta nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate “National CleanUp Day” on Sept. 17.  Clean Walks, a nonprofit that encourages residents to clean up their communities, is collaborating with Livable Buckhead to host a clean-up event from 9-10:30 a.m., according to a press release. Volunteers are asked to meet at 70 Lenox Pointe […] The post Local nonprofit to celebrate ‘National CleanUp Day’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Metro Atlanta restaurants supporting CURE Childhood Cancer with special events

Atlanta area restaurants are gearing up to support CURE Childhood Cancer this month. Throughout September, which is National Childhood Awareness Month, multiple restaurants are planning to host sales and events to support the Georgia-based charity, according to a press release. “At CURE, we know that research is the key to achieving significant progress in the […] The post Metro Atlanta restaurants supporting CURE Childhood Cancer with special events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library

The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
ATLANTA, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Dahlonega, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs approves paying $582,700 to design cultural center

Sandy Springs approved spending $582,700 for designing a new cultural center building that is expected to house the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust (GCH), a police precinct, and Visit Sandy Springs offices. In session on Sept. 6  as the Public Facilities Authority, members of the Sandy Springs City Council directed Houser Walker Architecture to complete […] The post Sandy Springs approves paying $582,700 to design cultural center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody City Council discusses two new master park plans

The Dunwoody City Council discussed master plans for future parks at Roberts Drive and Vermack Road at a Sept. 6 meeting.  The city has been in the planning process for the parks since last year.  One park will be located at 5435 Roberts Drive and the other at 4809/4819 Vermack Road.  Matthew Wilder with the […] The post Dunwoody City Council discusses two new master park plans appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September

Georgia Audubon will observe the fifth annual Georgia Grows Native for Birds Month in September, a celebrating the connection between native plants and birds. This year’s celebration will include a variety of workshops and events designed to help Georgians learn more about gardening for birds and other wildlife using native plants. “When it comes to […] The post Georgia Audubon will celebrate native birds and plants all September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#American History#Vietnam Veteran#Cheek Spruill House
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

MARTA to host public meetings on Atlanta Streetcar extension

MARTA, the City of Atlanta, and Atlanta BeltLine, Inc., will host in-person and virtual public meetings to provide updates on the Streetcar East Extension project. The in-person meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St. Masks will be required. The virtual meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 13 […] The post MARTA to host public meetings on Atlanta Streetcar extension appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local organizations urge water safety

Even experienced swimmers should wear personal flotation devices and practice water safety in the Chattahoochee River, warn local officials. “It’s imperative that individuals have the skills to keep themselves safe in and around water,” said Becky Shipley, group vice president of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. The Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area, YMCA of Metro […] The post Local organizations urge water safety appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

The Return of the Broad Street Boardwalk

By Alex Ryan Bauer, Membership & Engagement Manager, Central Atlanta Progress / Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. Nestled between the car-centric streets of Downtown Atlanta, you’ll soon see the return of a popular pedestrian-oriented oasis. The Broad Street Boardwalk, which closed at the start of the pandemic, is set to reopen this month with a weekly Lunchtime Concert Series beginning September 7th.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody moves forward with trails master plan

The Dunwoody City Council has approved a master agreement and professional services agreement with the PATH Foundation to get started on a trails master plan. The city first heard from the PATH Foundation, a group that works to develop trail networks throughout the metro area, at an Aug. 8 meeting. The city is moving forward […] The post Dunwoody moves forward with trails master plan appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UGA certificate program aims to foster interest in native plants

A University of Georgia certificate program aims to foster broad interest in Georgia’s native plants. The State Botanical Garden of Georgia’s Certificate in Native Plants focuses on ecological impact. It typically attracts lifelong learners, professionals who work with plants and college students. Cora Keber is the director of education at the State Botanical Garden, a division of […] The post UGA certificate program aims to foster interest in native plants appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATHENS, GA
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful New Construction Estate with Gorgeous Upgrades in Alpharetta Listed at $2.275M

The Estate in Alpharetta is a luxurious home of high-quality construction with lots of attention to details now available for sale. This home located at 12520 Waters Edge Dr, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,364 square feet of living spaces. Call Melissa L. Swayne (Phone: 770 241-9165), Stephanie Butler (Phone: 678 296-1774) – BHHS Georgia Properties (Phone: 770 475-0505) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy