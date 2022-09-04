ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Michael “Mike” Ped Grant

Michael Ped Grant, 78, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, in his residence in Westlake, La., after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Heart Disease. Mike was born in Leesville, La., on April 29, 1944, to Ped K. and Eva Allison Grant. He attended Fair Park High School in Shreveport, La., and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving two tours of duty, he settled in Sulphur. He managed an equipment rental business for over twenty years and then became self-employed owning his own heavy construction business for over 20 years.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Marcia Lynne Roberts Churns

Marcia was born on June 1, 1945, to James D. and Marguerite B. Roberts in Memphis, Tenn. She was a warm and loving person. Her smile could light up a room. She graduated from Central High School in Memphis, then attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and the University of Memphis before graduating from the Louisiana State University with a degree in Journalism in 1968. At LSU she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She moved to Lake Charles, La. She worked as a journalist for two different newspapers and as a legal secretary.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bernadine Wesley

Bernadine Wesley, 70, of Carlyss, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, with her family at her side. A lifelong Sulphur resident, she was member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. Bernadine loved gardening, painting, and sewing. She and her husband, Richard, enjoyed many road trips looking for antique treasures. She was a loving and caring person often donating her time and talents for charity causes.
CARLYSS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leland “Toby” LaBove

Toby LaBove, 85, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Leland was born on March 29, 1937, in Hackberry, La. to Shelton and Melian LaBove. He enjoyed being a musician for many years playing the Fiddle, Crabbing, and being a Crane Operator worldwide. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
SULPHUR, LA
kvol1330.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents

McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
JENNINGS, LA
GATOR 99.5

There’s a Gumbo Food Truck in Lake Charles Now

A food truck that serves gumbo is an idea that I wish I would have thought of because it makes perfect sense. As we are on the heels of fall weather and football season cranking up, pots all across SWLA will be on the stove waiting to cook that first gumbo of the season just as soon as the weather turns. Yes, we know some die-hard gumbo fans don't wait for cooler weather and you ate it all during the summer. As for the rest of us, we like to wait for the cooler weather.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Carolyn Kay McKelvy

Carolyn Kay McKelvy, 70, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. She was a native of Vinton and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 25 years. Kay was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, wind surfing, fishing, and talking to anyone and everyone she ever met. She loved taking care of her grandson and enjoyed the companionship of her cat.
SULPHUR, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino aims to open soon in former Isle of Capri location

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s the newest addition to a major player in Southwest Louisiana’s economy. Construction is underway at the Horseshoe Casino, formerly known as Isle Of Capri. It has been brought ashore and rebranded by parent company Caesars Entertainment. “We certainly welcome the day when we...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

JDP library director to resign

Jeff Davis Parish Library Director Clare Coleman is resigning in early 2023. Coleman, who has been director for four years, informed the Library Board of Control of her plans last week. “It is with a heavy heart but firm purpose that I write to inform you that I will be...
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Two false starts, Welsh tries to get season underway

Welsh’s toughest opponent doesn’t appear on its schedule. Mother Nature has dealt the Greyhounds a couple of tough breaks early after being forced to cancel both their jamboree game and last week’s regular-season opener against Kinder. The Greyhounds (0-0) hope to get a game in this week...
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Carolyn Nabours: The kindergarten teacher who couldn’t stay retired

Carolyn Nabours began her 40th year of teaching in August at the Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy. Nabours is a proud Southwest Louisiana native, and hails from Jennings. After graduating from Jennings High School, she went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Arts in Education for grades kindergarten through 8 from McNeese State University.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

