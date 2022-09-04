Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Michael “Mike” Ped Grant
Michael Ped Grant, 78, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, in his residence in Westlake, La., after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Heart Disease. Mike was born in Leesville, La., on April 29, 1944, to Ped K. and Eva Allison Grant. He attended Fair Park High School in Shreveport, La., and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving two tours of duty, he settled in Sulphur. He managed an equipment rental business for over twenty years and then became self-employed owning his own heavy construction business for over 20 years.
Lake Charles American Press
Marcia Lynne Roberts Churns
Marcia was born on June 1, 1945, to James D. and Marguerite B. Roberts in Memphis, Tenn. She was a warm and loving person. Her smile could light up a room. She graduated from Central High School in Memphis, then attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and the University of Memphis before graduating from the Louisiana State University with a degree in Journalism in 1968. At LSU she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. She moved to Lake Charles, La. She worked as a journalist for two different newspapers and as a legal secretary.
Lake Charles American Press
Bernadine Wesley
Bernadine Wesley, 70, of Carlyss, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, with her family at her side. A lifelong Sulphur resident, she was member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. Bernadine loved gardening, painting, and sewing. She and her husband, Richard, enjoyed many road trips looking for antique treasures. She was a loving and caring person often donating her time and talents for charity causes.
Lake Charles American Press
Leland “Toby” LaBove
Toby LaBove, 85, of Sulphur, La. passed away on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Leland was born on March 29, 1937, in Hackberry, La. to Shelton and Melian LaBove. He enjoyed being a musician for many years playing the Fiddle, Crabbing, and being a Crane Operator worldwide. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
kvol1330.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
KPLC TV
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
KPLC TV
“No Man’s Land” SWLA culture and heritage festival to be held in September
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “No Man’s Land” Southwest Louisiana culture and heritage festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022. Crying Eagle Brewing will be hosting the free festival at their location on 1165 E. McNeese Street from 11 a.m. until midnight. The...
There’s a Gumbo Food Truck in Lake Charles Now
A food truck that serves gumbo is an idea that I wish I would have thought of because it makes perfect sense. As we are on the heels of fall weather and football season cranking up, pots all across SWLA will be on the stove waiting to cook that first gumbo of the season just as soon as the weather turns. Yes, we know some die-hard gumbo fans don't wait for cooler weather and you ate it all during the summer. As for the rest of us, we like to wait for the cooler weather.
Southside High's Hannah Mouton Makes School History With Touchdown Reception
Hannah Mouton is a pretty good athlete. The Southside High junior is one of the top basketball players in the state of Louisiana but she's now excelling in another sport.
Lake Charles American Press
Carolyn Kay McKelvy
Carolyn Kay McKelvy, 70, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. She was a native of Vinton and had been a resident of Sulphur for over 25 years. Kay was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed dancing, wind surfing, fishing, and talking to anyone and everyone she ever met. She loved taking care of her grandson and enjoyed the companionship of her cat.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Farmers Market Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you want to experience a farmers market with a big dose of cajun music and culture, then you need to head to Lafayette. Local farms, cooks, and artisans have been selling their wares to the beat of live cajun music for nearly a decade.
theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino aims to open soon in former Isle of Capri location
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - It’s the newest addition to a major player in Southwest Louisiana’s economy. Construction is underway at the Horseshoe Casino, formerly known as Isle Of Capri. It has been brought ashore and rebranded by parent company Caesars Entertainment. “We certainly welcome the day when we...
Lake Charles American Press
JDP library director to resign
Jeff Davis Parish Library Director Clare Coleman is resigning in early 2023. Coleman, who has been director for four years, informed the Library Board of Control of her plans last week. “It is with a heavy heart but firm purpose that I write to inform you that I will be...
Lake Charles American Press
Two false starts, Welsh tries to get season underway
Welsh’s toughest opponent doesn’t appear on its schedule. Mother Nature has dealt the Greyhounds a couple of tough breaks early after being forced to cancel both their jamboree game and last week’s regular-season opener against Kinder. The Greyhounds (0-0) hope to get a game in this week...
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
Lake Charles American Press
Carolyn Nabours: The kindergarten teacher who couldn’t stay retired
Carolyn Nabours began her 40th year of teaching in August at the Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy. Nabours is a proud Southwest Louisiana native, and hails from Jennings. After graduating from Jennings High School, she went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Arts in Education for grades kindergarten through 8 from McNeese State University.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms today, but a drier pattern is near
A quiet morning, lower 70s and some 60s for dewpoints. Not bad! A chance of more storms return, mainly toward the afternoon hours. These too will be scattered in coverage as was the case today. Later in the week, the upper level low that has been parked over our area...
Lafayette woman searching for stolen ring
Morgan Rees was awakened this morning by police after her car was broken into at a home off of Congress Street in Lafayette.
