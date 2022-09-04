ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
actionnews5.com

At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - One person was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning, WOIO reported. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli. When officers...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters and impregnating two of them. The girls were raped between June 1, 2020 and Aug, 31, 2021 at their home by 37-year-old Tyrone Hughley, according to a press release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. The girls were 10, 12 and 13 years old at the time of the incident.
CLEVELAND, OH

