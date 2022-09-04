Read full article on original website
Protestors react after no charges for Canton police officer
A Stark County grand jury declined to indict the Canton Police Officer in the shooting death of a Canton resident on New Year's Day
Stark grand jurors won’t indict Canton officer in Jan. 1 shooting
Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone said a grand jury has declined to indict Canton Police officer Robert Huber, who fatally shot and killed 46-year-old James Williams on New Year's Day.
Video: Body camera footage reveals struggle before deadly CMHA police shooting
New video released by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department shows a disturbing encounter that turned deadly.
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
East Indianola Avenue was blocked off from South Avenue to Rush Boulevard while police investigated.
Man faces charges after police-involved shooting in Wellington
A man who was shot during an altercation with Wellington officers is now in the Lorain County Jail.
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
Mom smoked weed while son drove car without license: Euclid police
A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.
Details leading to murder of Elyria man by his girlfriend released in 911 call (audio)
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) – Newly released 911 audio details what led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in his Elyria home last week by his own girlfriend. Police found the deceased, later identified by officials as Keyron Ficklin, at 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street on Aug. 31.
Suspect identified in CMHA officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police are investigating after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was allegedly attacked, and in return shot the suspect.
2 accused drug traffickers arrested for methamphetamine in Portage County traffic stop, sheriff says
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Labor Day traffic stop led to the arrests of two accused drug traffickers found in possession of methamphetamine, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by K-9 Hulk and his hander on SR-14 in Ravenna Township for a registration...
Student shot near James Ford Rhodes High School, officials say
A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting near James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday, police and EMS officials confirmed.
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside East Cleveland bar
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
8 men charged for trafficking kilograms of cocaine in 3 Northeast Ohio counties
Eight men were charged on Wednesday afternoon with operating a drug trafficking organization that spread cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties, according to a news release.
Police: Duo wanted for stealing iPhones from behind store counter in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two people after they stole two iPhones from behind the counter of a store in Cleveland. The incident happened at the Convenient Food Mart located at 4709 Clark Avenue on Aug. 25 when a man and a woman stole the phones, according to a department Facebook post.
16-year-old boy shot in head: Cleveland police say 1 person detained
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Monday after being shot in the head, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The boy was in critical...
Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters and impregnating two of them. The girls were raped between June 1, 2020 and Aug, 31, 2021 at their home by 37-year-old Tyrone Hughley, according to a press release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. The girls were 10, 12 and 13 years old at the time of the incident.
Cannabis gummies send Akron student to hospital
A spokesperson for Litchfield Community Learning Center, Mark Williamson, said the incident happened while the students were at school on Tuesday. The school has kids in grades 6th through 8th.
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
