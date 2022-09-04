The time is now to act to head off coming opioid overdose surge: editorial

Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Dozens of Ohio elected officials and organization leaders descended on the White House Wednesday to tout their local windfalls from recent federal legislation, including last year’s American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act, and this year’s CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — We are heading into the third fall of the COVID-19 pandemic with a new weapon — updated vaccine booster shots. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved new shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that researchers believe will be a better match for the more transmissible omicron variants currently in circulation and responsible for most recent cases.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city announced Wednesday that it is creating a police accountability team to boost its efforts at reforming the department. In an announcement late Wednesday, city officials said the team would support the force’s attempt to meet the standards set forth in a federal consent decree, which the city reached with the Justice Department in 2015. The accountability team was one of the items demanded in the decree.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has raised far less money than nearly every recent major-party nominee for Ohio governor by this point in the campaign. We’re talking about Whaley’s quiet campaign on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
The benefits from this year’s vigorous Cuyahoga County Executive race go beyond the candidates’ boldly expressed perspectives on critical issues facing the county. Critiques from both Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne on Cuyahoga County Jail and Justice Center planning should help put the brakes on what otherwise feels like an unseemly race to lock in a toxic jail site and contracts before the current county administration leaves office.
Eight men were charged on Wednesday afternoon with operating a drug trafficking organization that spread cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties, according to a news release.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ex-President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the general election after sitting out Ohio’s GOP gubernatorial primary. Trump announced the move on Wednesday night in a statement issued by the Save America PAC, his post-White House political operation. DeWine is running in the Nov. 8 election against Nan Whaley, a Democrat and former Dayton mayor.
He likes Mike: Ex-President Donald Trump has endorsed Gov. Mike DeWine for reelection, Andrew Tobias writes. In a Wednesday evening statement, Trump said DeWine has “quietly, but professionally and patriotically” gone about his job and called Lt. Gov. Jon Husted “very talented and loyal.” The development is a dramatic turn from November 2020, when Trump suggested DeWine should draw a primary challenger.
In Eric Foster’s Sept. 7 commentary, “The Oberlin outlier,” he sites three cases involving racism charges against three companies. In two of them, the companies were found guilty and damages were awarded to the plaintiffs. In the third, the company was found to be wrongly accused and received damages. The damages awarded to the wrongly accused business were higher than those awarded to plaintiffs who experienced the racism in the other two cases.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
Once again, The Plain Dealer is promoting efforts to regionalize government in Cuyahoga County (”Lee Weingart has a flat and simple plan,” Sept. 4). This idea has been brought up before and never garnered much support. People choose where they want to live according to their own tastes. We pick communities for their schools, parks, cultural amenities, tax rates, or zoning. Those who have chosen to live in Cleveland are welcome to their choice, but those who have chosen otherwise have little interest in being swept into a “countywide municipality” as part of establishing “the county as a municipality, which would be the 10th largest in the nation.” There is nothing to be gained and much to be lost.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
“The technology is such that the vehicles just don’t perform that well in cold weather,” said Scott Lambert, the trade group’s president. “We don’t all live in southern California.”
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have never bet on a sporting event. My lifetime gambling spend probably totals less than $20, in quarters at casino slot machines. But gambling is big business, and sports betting starts in January throughout Ohio.
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Roughly two months after passing a resolution that asked state officials to protect abortion rights in the Buckeye State, City Council last night (Sept. 6) unanimously adopted the city’s reproductive health care policy. “The update de-prioritizes the use of resources to investigate or prosecute abortion-related criminal...
A highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
