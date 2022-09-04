Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. As renovations progress at Guild Hall’s historic home in East Hampton, the cultural institution continues its off-site programming with the final exhibition of 2022, Swept Away: Love Letter to a Surrogate(s), featuring art and performance at Main Beach over four consecutive Saturdays between September 10 and October 1, from 7–10 p.m. each evening.

