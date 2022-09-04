Read full article on original website
danspapers.com
HarborFest Expands to Sag Harbor's Steinbeck Park
HarborFest, Sag Harbor's most anticipated event of the year, is back once again September 10–11, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with fresh faces, an expanded event space and exciting new activities for all ages. Filling in for 2022 HarborFest Chairman...
danspapers.com
U-Pick Apples Hotspots on the East End
Apple picking season is finally here. It's time for you to get picking at your favorite spot for U-pick apples on the East End. U-Pick Apples in the Hamptons + North Fork. Hank's Pumpkintown: Beginning on September 10, apple picking...
danspapers.com
Guild Hall Happening Puts Climate Change in the Frame at Main Beach
As renovations progress at Guild Hall's historic home in East Hampton, the cultural institution continues its off-site programming with the final exhibition of 2022, Swept Away: Love Letter to a Surrogate(s), featuring art and performance at Main Beach over four consecutive Saturdays between September 10 and October 1, from 7–10 p.m. each evening.
danspapers.com
Southampton Thwarts Gang Party in Rental Home
Town of Southampton authorities say members of a dangerous street gang tried to rent a home in the community where they planned to host a large-scale party but investigators thwarted the effort. Town officials said the house was advertised online as...
danspapers.com
Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex's Lover
An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer's ex-girlfriend's love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
danspapers.com
Make Your Business Stand Out with Designs by Caren Menahem of FOODNFASHIONFORALIVIN
As a graduate of S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a background in advertising, media, corporate law and the creative arts, Caren Menahem launched FOODNFASHIONFORALIVIN. It brings stylish designs to restaurant and hospitality industry clothing collections made for loyal customers, as well as chef aprons, mugs, napkins, coasters and more.
