Raleigh News & Observer
Here are the NC high school football players of the week
Here are the state’s top five performances from Week 2 of the high school football season. Watch Talking Preps every Tuesday at 8 p.m. to see the players announced live. Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: In a 54-49 win over Shelby, Huskey completed 21-of-36 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran 14 times for 75 yards and another score. Huskey connected with Javarius Green 10 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
NASCAR to hold 2023 All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in return to NC track
North Wilkesboro Speedway still has life to offer, and organizers proved as much with a sold-out late model event last week featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thursday, NASCAR’s biggest movers and shakers showed they are willing to bet on that. On the steps of the North...
Raleigh News & Observer
74-year-old twin veterans from NC wow TikTok with dance moves. Meet Wayne and Dwayne
Dwayne and Wayne Haneline are 74-year-old twins who have been making headlines since birth. They were born on Nov. 4, 1947 in a flurry of sleet and snow in Davie County, North Carolina. The weather was so bad that their father had to escort the delivery doctor and nurse down the rural road to their home on a tractor.
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte man shot by police officers at Concord Mills mall has died, chief says
A Charlotte man who police shot at Concord Mills mall last week has died, authorities said Tuesday. Dominic Jeter, 23, died of his injuries “sometime this weekend,” said Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek, citing the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office in Charlotte. “Any loss of life is...
Raleigh News & Observer
One of the nation’s most underrated travel destinations is this NC city
Durham was named one of the nation’s most underrated travel destinations. North Carolina’s fourth-largest city was among several locations named by a CNN Travel rankings list. “Few American cities have experienced a more dramatic turnaround over the past 15 years,” travel writer Joe Yogerst wrote. “From its days...
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say
A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
Raleigh News & Observer
Family of NC man who drowned while drunk can’t sue businesses, property owners, court says
Nearly two years after a Mecklenburg County man drowned in University City, a state appellate court confirmed a local judge’s ruling: Because the 32-year-old had drunkenly chosen to jump into a shopping center’s lake, his family can’t sue the property owners. In an opinion published Tuesday, three...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million
A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Wake County the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Cary that sold for $3.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 479 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $502,471, $241 per square foot.
Raleigh News & Observer
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Johnston County the week of Aug. 28
A house in Clayton that sold for $630,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the last week. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $344,978, $183 per square foot.
