Charlotte, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Here are the NC high school football players of the week

Here are the state’s top five performances from Week 2 of the high school football season. Watch Talking Preps every Tuesday at 8 p.m. to see the players announced live. Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: In a 54-49 win over Shelby, Huskey completed 21-of-36 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran 14 times for 75 yards and another score. Huskey connected with Javarius Green 10 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

One of the nation’s most underrated travel destinations is this NC city

Durham was named one of the nation’s most underrated travel destinations. North Carolina’s fourth-largest city was among several locations named by a CNN Travel rankings list. “Few American cities have experienced a more dramatic turnaround over the past 15 years,” travel writer Joe Yogerst wrote. “From its days...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say

A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
SHELBY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million

A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
DURHAM, NC
