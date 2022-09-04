Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Offers Jalen Montonati, Son of Brian Montonati
Jalen looks as if the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. He is silky smooth. I see Oklahoma was there as well.
John Paul Richardson Lives Up to Fall Camp Hype in Cowboys’ Season Opener
STILLLWATER — When John Paul Richardson scored the first touchdown of Oklahoma State’s season last Thursday, he did so out of position. Not that he did anything wrong, but as the Cowboys rushed up to the line of scrimmage in the first drive of their 58-44 victory against Central Michigan, a formation was called that put the 6-foot, 180-pound Richardson in a wing, where a tight end would normally go. But with no tight end on the field, Richardson — only a sophomore — stepped into that spot, and 45 yards later he was in the end zone.
How OSU Plans to Stripe the Stadium on Saturday vs. Arizona State
OSU has in the past successfully deployed strategies striping Boone Pickens Stadium — but it comes with some serious planning. So get out your pen and paper if you’re planning on being there this coming Saturday as Arizona State comes to town. Lower bowl: Wear orange. That includes...
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said in his Pre-Arizona State News Conference
STILLWATER — Mike Gundy and the Cowboys are headed into a Power Five matchup this week. Oklahoma State defeated Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday and will host Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium after the Sun Devils topped Northern Arizona 40-3. Gundy held his weekly media luncheon on Monday. Here is everything he said.
OSU Favored by Double Digits Over Arizona State in Week 2
A deflating 22-point fourth-quarter scoring frenzy from Central Michigan in Week 1 vs. Oklahoma State has not done enough to dissuade bettors away from OSU’s prospects in Week 2 (and beyond). The Cowboys opened as double-digit favorites over visiting Arizona State in Week 2 at most sportsbooks. Caesars Sportsbook...
Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State's Week 2 Matchup with Arizona State
Yea the qb is a major concern. We will see if we have reverted back to the old defense. We still have a good line.
Three Things Arizona State Coach Herm Edwards Said entering the Sun Devils’ Game against Oklahoma State
A decorated NFL player and coach, Herm Edwards is in Year 5 at Arizona State. Edwards brings a 26-18 record to Boone Pickens Stadium this weekend as the Sun Devils’ coach. He met with reporters Monday ahead of ASU’s 6:30 p.m. Saturday kick against Oklahoma State. Here are three things he said.
PFB+ Q&A: Justin McBride Talks Official Visit, What He Likes about OSU, Timetable
Last weekend was big for Oklahoma State in terms of kicking off its 2022 football season, but it was also a big one for Mike Boynton and the basketball staff. Boynton hosted two four-star prospects in the 2023 class in Justin McBride and Dennis Parker. A 6-foot-7, 210-pound stretch forward, McBride was AAU teammates with OSU commit Jamyron Keller this summer, and McBride picked up his OSU offer while that Drive Nation team was at Peach Jam, the same place Keller silently committed to OSU.
Texas A&M Transfer Deondre Jackson’s Transcript Issues ‘A Day-to-Day Gig’
STILLWATER — It sounds as if the Cowboys aren’t quite sure when they’ll get a depth piece at running back on the field. Deondre Jackson, a transfer from Texas A&M, missed Oklahoma State’s 58-44 season-opening win against Central Michigan last week after tweeting he is dealing with “transcript issues.” On Monday, OSU coach Mike Gundy said Jackson has done his part, but now it’s about waiting on the NCAA.
Videos: Cowboys Preview Arizona State
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, John Paul Richardson, Bryson Green, Brendon Evers and Sean Michael Flanagan met with reporters to discuss their upcoming game.
