STILLLWATER — When John Paul Richardson scored the first touchdown of Oklahoma State’s season last Thursday, he did so out of position. Not that he did anything wrong, but as the Cowboys rushed up to the line of scrimmage in the first drive of their 58-44 victory against Central Michigan, a formation was called that put the 6-foot, 180-pound Richardson in a wing, where a tight end would normally go. But with no tight end on the field, Richardson — only a sophomore — stepped into that spot, and 45 yards later he was in the end zone.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO