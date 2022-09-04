ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy the dry weather before the weekend rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Areas of dense fog have developed over parts of southern Wisconsin once again this morning. Not all of us are seeing the fog, but it is dense in some rural and low-lying areas. Be sure to use caution on the roads early this morning. High pressure...
Foggy start to Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some of us are waking up to very foggy conditions this morning, with visibility under 1 mile. A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 AM this morning. The closer we get to 9 AM, the more visibility will improve.
🟧 It’s Go Orange Day 🟧 Show off your pics! 🟧

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Go Orange Day!. Today’s the day everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger, not only by wearing orange, but by showing it off too; sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.
Wisconsin’s new COVID-19 case average falls below 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin retreated below 1,000 per day on Wednesday, marking the first time in more than four months that figure sat in the triple-digits. The latest Dept. of Health Services update puts the state’s seven-day rolling-average of new, confirmed cases...
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington. The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers...
Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for at-home COVID tests remains high, but some of the tests arriving at homes in the Madison area are showing up very near or already passed their expiration dates. Experts say the tests are still fine to use, despite the date on the box.
DHS discusses updated COVID-19 booster recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the fall season approaches, cold and flu concerns begin to rise. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its COVID-19 booster recommendations, hoping to combat newer strains of the virus. Approximately 65% of Wisconsin residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 35% of those...
Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans that was released nine weeks before the election and designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes.
