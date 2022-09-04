ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Britain’s multilingual children: ‘We speak whatever language gets the job done’

By Eleanor Morgan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0EYx_0hhhnMXz00

For many three-year-olds growing up in the UK, it’s challenging enough to learn and master one language, usually English. Yet there’s another rising demographic of young children who are acquiring and absorbing vocabulary from multiple languages before they even start primary school.

In 2021 there were around 6 million people with non-British nationality living in the UK, with 9.6m people born abroad – 35% of whom live in London. In the social sciences, this relatively new landscape of such diverse national origins is often referred to as “superdiversity” – a term coined by the German anthropologist Professor Steven Vertovec . The UK’s superdiversity is reflected in our school system, with around 20% of pupils speaking English as an additional language. In London schools, more than 300 different languages are spoken.

Bart, three, who lives in London, happily juggles Italian, Dutch and English in his household, with a smattering of Spanish too, thanks to his nursery carer. His dad, Riccardo Attanasio, is the son of Italian immigrants and his mum, Gwen Jansen, moved to the UK from the Netherlands 10 years ago. They are able to switch between different languages in a fluid, organic way. “We have busy, hectic lives,” says Attanasio. “When toys are being thrown around while you’re trying to cook dinner, or doing bedtime, you speak whatever language gets the job done.”

Before Bart was born, Attanasio says: “We didn’t have a plan as such, but we knew we wanted to raise him trilingual. When I was growing up, my dad insisted that my siblings and I learned Italian so we could communicate with our grandparents in Italy. Italian culture is a big part of me. I want Bart to have that, too.”

Bart likes the word ‘stout’, which means naughty or silly in Dutch, so we all use it

“Even if I speak to Bart only in Dutch, he’ll mostly reply in English, and we go with that,” says Jansen. “He understands me, but Ricc and I speak to each other in English and he’s picking up a lot at nursery.” At this point, Bart wakes up from his nap and theatrically swoons in the doorway, hair everywhere, asking for a biscuit. Attanasio cradles him while he comes to.

Jansen says that many of their shared, basic instructions for Bart – and their border terrier, Maurice – are in Dutch. “Bart likes the word stout , which means naughty or silly in Dutch, so we all use it,” she says. “He’ll definitely get directness from you,” Attanasio laughs. “His romantic and artistic side will be Italian. Plus his obsession with pasta.” Bart’s language acquisition is fascinating for his parents. “He has a Spanish carer at nursery and, the other night, I was doing numbers with him and he just carried on the sequence in Spanish,” says Attanasio. “It was very cute, but I also thought: it’s incredible what you can already do.”

For Bart and his family, the benefits of keeping language fluid and going with the flow is obvious. But the most widely known strategies for language learning in multilingual families have clear rules: the “one-language-one-parent” (OPOL) approach suggests each parent should only speak their first language to their children; the “minority-language-at-home” approach suggests parents speak only their heritage language at home, while the local language is learned at school.

However, with an appreciation of linguistic variation in superdiverse societies, many language experts advocate a new, more democratic approach to language learning: plurilingualism. In essence, the approach suggests that parents use different languages in ways that make sense to them, rather than follow a set of predetermined rules.

“Plurilingualism takes a dynamic view of language practices,” says Marina Antony-Newman, a doctoral student at the UCL Institute of Education who is developing the concept of plurilingual parenting. “There is an acceptance of partial proficiency in languages, with an emphasis on the use of languages in different contexts, rather than on the ‘ideal’ proficiency of a native speaker. The approach focuses more on the interconnectedness of language and culture in a fluid and complex system.” She explains that plurilingualism is less about the number of languages spoken than “the ways they are spoken”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHjXB_0hhhnMXz00
‘Raising the girls in three languages is a big gift’: Antonio d’Amato, Bruno De Jongh and their twins. Photograph: Alex Lake/The Observer

Some families may instinctively use a more fluid approach to language. Ellie Arya met her husband, Siavash Arya, in 2004. He was studying for a civil engineering Masters at Manchester University and they were both working in an Iranian café. “I was a kitchen porter, chopping mushrooms and washing pots. Ellie offered to help me learn more English,” he says. “Hmm,” she replies. “There’s some debate about this. I think he asked me.”

He smiles, knowingly. “Yeah, maybe I said, ‘Me no speak English, I need help!’” Fast forward 18 years and the couple are living in Lincolnshire, raising their two children, Niloufar (12) and Saam (10) in Farsi and English. “It felt natural to bring them up bilingually,” she says. “It was important that Siavash maintained that part of his identity and that the children could embrace theirs, too.”

Although Niloufar and Saam’s father has always spoken Farsi with them, reading them Farsi books and playing Iranian music since they were babies, their mother has also learned enough to “get by”. Over the years, they all began to speak what they call “Finglish”. There are certain words that just sound better to them in Farsi. One is gooz : Farsi for fart. “We’ve shared that one far and wide with our friends,” she says. They both laugh. “It was quite funny when I learned the word gooseberry,” he says.

Certain beliefs around language-learning may create tension within families. For example, the idea that two or more languages spoken to a child might delay language development, or impact their academic ability, is particularly sticky. Researchers have spent decades quashing these myths, as well as proving that bilingual children have many cognitive advantages like improved executive function: the mental processes that enable us to focus attention, plan, remember and juggle multiple tasks.

There are many clear advantages to learning different languages, with cognitive benefits beginning in childhood and persisting throughout our lives. Long-term use of two or more languages can physically change the brain, with various studies showing that grey matter volume increases in regions responsible for learning and short-term memory retention. There are preventive benefits for brain health, too: in 2017, a University of Edinburgh study of 600 stroke victims found that 40.5% who were multilingual had normal mental functions afterwards, compared to 19.6% in those who only spoke one language. Speaking multiple languages can also reduce the risk of dementia and generally promote “healthy ageing”. And children can become more empathic because they learn to see things from different perspectives than their own.

I’m blown away by how early they’re distinguishing which language to speak to who

On paper, all this evidence seems like a no-brainer for people learning additional languages, or native English-speaking parents encouraging foreign language-learning in the home. The problem is that certain myths around language-learning, particularly English, still linger for immigrant parents. Why?

“Historically, diversity was a problem that needed to be managed and theoretical science conflated language with social class,” says Dr Max Antony-Newman of Sheffield Hallam University. His research focuses on linguistic minorities, immigrant students and parental involvement. With fMRI scanners that can now look inside the brains of multilingual people, he says science has caught up: “We see that all these so-called ‘delays’ aren’t there, but it takes forever for that to translate into education. There is the media and political discourse around immigration to contend with, too.”

Anthony-Newman believes that the history of immigration in the West after World War Two explains why attitudes around language-learning within immigrant families move at a glacial speed. “Immigrants were stigmatised; seen as lower-class, taking up low-paid jobs,” he says. “In the US, for example, immigrants would mostly come from Europe. Teachers would say, ‘Don’t speak Italian at home. Your kids won’t assimilate properly. Or, they’ll speak with an accent and the wrong grammar, which won’t be good enough for work.’”

This notion rings true for Antonio d’Amato. His parents are Italian but he grew up bilingually in Germany. “This was definitely my mother’s rationale for not speaking Italian with us in the house, but her German is still very broken after 50 years in the country,” he says. D’Amato lives in Surrey with his Brazilian husband, Bruno De Jongh, where they are raising their 24-month-old twin girls in German, Portuguese and English. So far, OPOL is working brilliantly for them. D’Amato speaks only German with them, while De Jongh only speaks Portuguese. Their nanny speaks English.

“Raising the girls in three languages feels like a big gift we can give them,” says d’Amato. “For me, being a parent is all about nurturing someone, seeing them flourish and passing knowledge on. I always knew I wanted to do that with language, it was just about how to do it. So, I joined multilingual Facebook groups to research…” he catches De Jongh smiling. “Bruno laughs because I’m a member of so many groups. But I kept coming across OPOL, so that’s what we decided to do. It’s working really well. I’m blown away by how early they’re distinguishing which language to speak to who.”

It is important for d’Amato and De Jongh that their children can speak confidently with their respective families. “If they don’t speak Portuguese and go to Brazil when they’re a bit older, how do they communicate?” Asks De Jongh. “Also, most of Antonio’s family don’t speak English. I have learned some German to try to get by, but I want the girls to communicate well with them.” Although they are both “pretty consistent” in maintaining their own languages, there are moments of natural fluidity. “If the girls are having a tantrum, I will slip in some English words so other people can understand what’s going on when I’m talking to them,” says De Jongh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFktI_0hhhnMXz00
‘It felt natural to bring them up bilingually’: Siavash and Ellie, and children Niloufar and Saam, who speak Farsi, English and ‘Finglish’. Photograph: Fabio De Paola/The Observer

The children are already using their languages to their advantage, too. “When they speak Portuguese to Bruno and don’t get what they want, they will turn around and say the same thing to me in German,” d’Amato laughs. “Ultimately, we really want to give them opportunity and awareness, because when you’re teaching language, you’re teaching culture. That’s what diversity is about, isn’t it?”

When people move between countries, they move with their culture. Parents raising their children in different languages keep parts of their own identity alive and give their children a tangible connection to their heritage. Multilingualism offers massive social and economic advantages to the UK, but this needs to be recognised outside family homes and within schools. Currently, our approach to language education does not reflect that 4.2 million people in the UK speak a language other than English at home. How languages are taught varies from school to school. For children of immigrant families learning English, many language experts argue that a plurilingual approach in primary schools – one that embraces diversity and encourages awareness of heritage languages – not only improves psychological wellbeing, but helps them learn English faster.

“We need to believe that systemically embracing diversity is important,” says Dr Wing Yin Chow , a developmental psychologist based at University College London. “When immigrant children come to the UK and join a class, they can experience emotional challenges when they don’t know English.” Chow has visited many schools to see what best motivates pupils to learn English. She mentions the Kensington Primary School in East Ham, east London, where more than 90% of pupils are learning English as a second language.

The school uses a plurilingual approach. “It is hard to teach such a diverse group of pupils, but they are doing it brilliantly,” she says. “The teachers cultivate an acceptance of different languages and cultures. For example, all children are invited to write compositions in their first language and share them with their classmates. They also have after-school language clubs, where parents teach different languages to the children, and the mixing of groups there is surprising.” The approach makes a huge difference. “The teachers showed us some work and, after just one year, new pupils were able to write in English. It is amazing to see.”

Encouraging language diversity could mean that future generations have healthier brains

In contrast, Professor Xiao Lan Curdt-Christiansen, who is currently working at Bath University and has been researching children’s multilingual education for many years, says that children speaking their heritage languages is not encouraged in most schools. “Our interview data shows that some teachers directly ask children not to speak heritage language with other children on school grounds, even during lunch hours. The reason given by teachers, according to some parents, is, “Because it is [English] school, you can’t speak Chinese as other children don’t understand you.”

At face-value, this shows consideration for other children. The deeper reality is murkier. “It is a long-lasting racial exclusion issue. It is obvious that languages other than English are not valued,” says Curdt-Christiansen.

With all the cognitive advantages of speaking different languages, encouraging language diversity could mean that future generations have healthier brains and greater professional opportunities. But at the heart of all this, we are also talking about something more fundamental: human beings being able to express themselves; to be seen and heard.

When I meet Siavash Arya, the importance of his children being able to understand and speak Farsi is palpable. “For me, it’s about love. I just wouldn’t be able to fully give them, or express, my love otherwise.” He starts to cry. “You don’t always feel like you can be 100% yourself in English, do you?” his wife says, rubbing his shoulders. “It’s sometimes like you’re putting on a different hat.”

This intimate moment speaks to a broader truth: if we cultivate a system where language diversity is celebrated, people can be more fully themselves. In global Britain, surely this is something to strive for.

Some names have been changed

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Charles ‘moved beyond words’ by allergy death as he hosts global symposium

The Prince of Wales has said he was “moved beyond words” by the death of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret baguette.Charles is hosting a global symposium of allergy scientists at Dumfries House in Scotland organised by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.The foundation was set up by the parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died from anaphylaxis, the most severe form of an allergic reaction.Natasha died on July 17 2016 aged 15 after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.A coroner...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#English Language#Second Language#Foreign Language#Uk#Non British#German#Italian#Dutch#Spanish
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Germany rolls out the red carpet for Harry and Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a scenic cruise along the River Rhine on £13million 'party boat' while town hall will be decorated in flowers to mark couple's first trip to the country

The red carpet is being rolled out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their first ever visit to Germany - even though their trip is as private citizens. The couple will be given the same sort of welcome afforded to visiting heads of state when they arrive for a reception and book signing at the town hall in Dusseldorf today.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
BBC

Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal

After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
The Guardian

The Guardian

433K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy