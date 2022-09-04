Looking to buy a new iPhone? This is exactly the time to keep your powder dry, as Apple has just announced four new iPhones at the September 7 Far Out event. While this event saw the launch of a new iPad and new Apple Watches, it’s always the iPhones that steal the show — and the iPhone 14 range is a worthy belle of the ball. Sporting an all-new Plus model, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the new iPhones to buy.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 HOUR AGO