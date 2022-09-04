ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school gyms retrofitted with Raider logos and team colors

By by Bob Statz
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 4 days ago

Isle and Onamia schools athletic teams competed last year as the Mille Lacs Raiders after combining their programs in all sports except trap-shooting. The two schools spent the past summer vacation putting the finishing touches on new signage on their gym floors, gym walls and other equipment that surrounds indoor and some outdoor activities.

Onamia had their gym floors re-painted with the new Raiders school colors, including new markings for both volleyball and basketball, and signage on their scorers table, scoreboard, wall pads and volleyball posts. The school also added new outdoor gym equipment to both of their play stations.

As of Aug. 25, Isle’s high school and IREC gym floors had been resurfaced, but signage on the high school floor had not yet been finished, causing one home volleyball game to be rescheduled at Onamia High. Wall signage with the Raiders logos replacing the Huskies was also on the agenda for the coming weeks.

