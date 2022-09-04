Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Scientists Hope to Resurrect Animal That's Been Extinct for 100 Years
The last known Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, effectively rendering the species extinct. Now nearly 100 years later, scientists hope to resurrect thylacines entirely. In a press release distributed by the University of Melbourne on Tuesday, researchers at the school unveiled a new partnership with a Dallas-based startup in hopes of bringing back Australia's lone "marsupial apex predator."
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
RELATED PEOPLE
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years
According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
The largest pyramid in the world was camouflaged to look like a hill and a church sits at the top
A church sits on top of the Great Pyramid of CholulaCredit: Luis Alvaz; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Great Pyramid of Cholula is actually an Aztec temple that was constructed over 2000 years ago. The complex is located in Cholula, Mexico.
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you
If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’
For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
Mother Jones
San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
495
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 0