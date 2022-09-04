ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

ComicBook

Scientists Hope to Resurrect Animal That's Been Extinct for 100 Years

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, effectively rendering the species extinct. Now nearly 100 years later, scientists hope to resurrect thylacines entirely. In a press release distributed by the University of Melbourne on Tuesday, researchers at the school unveiled a new partnership with a Dallas-based startup in hopes of bringing back Australia's lone "marsupial apex predator."
The Independent

Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain

Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
The Independent

Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’

For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
