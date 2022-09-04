ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

northforker.com

Exploring the North Fork pizza trail

Pizza by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market | Photography by David Benthal. Ah, the North Fork. A must-visit destination for beaches, wineries, pumpkins and, I would argue, pizza. I’ve eaten pizza all over Italy and the U.S. and believe the North Fork’s variety of pizza spots make it a must when visiting the area or just figuring out your family dinner. From gourmet to traditional, local standby to newcomer, these spots make the case for establishing an official North Fork Pizza Trail.
MATTITUCK, NY
northforker.com

Winemaker Kelly Koch launches Poppy & Rose Wine Co.

Poppy & Rose Wine Co. may be the newest wine label to hit the North Fork, but founder Kelly Koch certainly isn’t new to wine. The new line of wines has been in development for over a year by Koch, a longtime North Fork winemaker. The first three wines — a chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and rosé — will be unveiled at a launch party Sept. 9 at Woodside Orchards in Aquebogue, where Koch has been working nonstop to perfect her first vintage.
AQUEBOGUE, NY
northforker.com

‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site

As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute) Planning is underway to transform the current East End Food Market into a year-round “East End Food Hub” at the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
northforker.com

Fork Full of Garlic: A Guide to All Things Garlic on the North Fork

If you walk through the produce section of the grocery store, you’ll likely come across a crate of white bulbs generically labeled as ‘garlic.’ Though many supermarkets often sell just one type of garlic, there are many varieties grown, each with their own unique flavors and uses.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island

Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

Bathing advisory issued at 63 Suffolk beaches due to heavy rainfall

The Suffolk County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 county beaches. The advisory is based on the potential that there could be the presence of bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches are located in areas of heavy stormwater runoff after Monday's rainfall. Health...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.6.22

• We’re expecting rain today, with a high temperature near 74 degrees and a southeast wind 5 to 10 miles per hour, with new precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Showers will continue overnight, with a low around 63. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 75. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons

Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
QUOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

More Than 500 Stung By Jellyfish On Long Island Beaches

More than 500 people were stung by jellyfish over the holiday weekend when thousands of the sea animals athered along the shore break at Long Island beaches. The majority of those stung were in Suffolk County at Robert Moses Beach Park in Babylon where thousands were spotted along the shoreline on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to George Gorman, of New York State Parks Department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Grill II Jamaican restaurant owners to open In The City tapas bar and lounge in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — It’s been about three years since restaurateur Paul Brown, 50, could be seen preparing to open his first restaurant in downtown Bridgeport. He recalled setting up his Jamaican restaurant Grill II, and passersby questioning his decision to open a restaurant where previous ones closed. He still remembers one of their remarks about the balloons he set up for the opening: “Do you think balloons is gonna make you better than the last guys?”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
darienite.com

Irene Trautmann, 59, a Volunteer of the Year, Past President of Darien Music for Youth, Golfer, Real Estate Agent

It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.
DARIEN, CT

