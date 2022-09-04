Read full article on original website
northforker.com
Exploring the North Fork pizza trail
Pizza by Lombardi’s Love Lane Market | Photography by David Benthal. Ah, the North Fork. A must-visit destination for beaches, wineries, pumpkins and, I would argue, pizza. I’ve eaten pizza all over Italy and the U.S. and believe the North Fork’s variety of pizza spots make it a must when visiting the area or just figuring out your family dinner. From gourmet to traditional, local standby to newcomer, these spots make the case for establishing an official North Fork Pizza Trail.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: 10,000 square feet of resort-style living in Mattituck
From an indoor pool to a wine lounge, the things enjoyed most when we are on vacation at an upscale resort are found in this week’s dream home. This sprawling 10,000-square foot chalet-inspired estate sits on a 5-acre lot in Mattituck. “The property is absolutely incredible,” listing agent Kristy...
northforker.com
Winemaker Kelly Koch launches Poppy & Rose Wine Co.
Poppy & Rose Wine Co. may be the newest wine label to hit the North Fork, but founder Kelly Koch certainly isn’t new to wine. The new line of wines has been in development for over a year by Koch, a longtime North Fork winemaker. The first three wines — a chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and rosé — will be unveiled at a launch party Sept. 9 at Woodside Orchards in Aquebogue, where Koch has been working nonstop to perfect her first vintage.
northforker.com
‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site
As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute) Planning is underway to transform the current East End Food Market into a year-round “East End Food Hub” at the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead.
northforker.com
Fork Full of Garlic: A Guide to All Things Garlic on the North Fork
If you walk through the produce section of the grocery store, you’ll likely come across a crate of white bulbs generically labeled as ‘garlic.’ Though many supermarkets often sell just one type of garlic, there are many varieties grown, each with their own unique flavors and uses.
northforker.com
Lucharitos expands Mattituck offerings with axe-throwing, pastries and more seating
Marc LaMaina at the new Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar in Mattituck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) In a continued effort to offer something unique at each location, Lucharitos in Mattituck is expanding in both size and offerings. Lucharitos Taqueria and Tequila Bar, as it will now be called, is being transformed...
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
News 12
Bathing advisory issued at 63 Suffolk beaches due to heavy rainfall
The Suffolk County Health Department issued an advisory against bathing at 63 county beaches. The advisory is based on the potential that there could be the presence of bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches are located in areas of heavy stormwater runoff after Monday's rainfall. Health...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 9.6.22
• We’re expecting rain today, with a high temperature near 74 degrees and a southeast wind 5 to 10 miles per hour, with new precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Showers will continue overnight, with a low around 63. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 75. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m.
27east.com
Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons
Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
27east.com
Consultant Withdraws From Hampton Bays Overlay District Project Following ‘Crucial Oversight’
Taking responsibility for “the crucial oversight that resulted in the inclusion of unfortunate language,” Carrie O’Farrell, a partner in the consulting firm Nelson Pope Voorhis, tendered a letter voluntarily removing... more. This has really been a summer for the tunas. The inshore yellowfin tuna fishing has ......
More Than 500 Stung By Jellyfish On Long Island Beaches
More than 500 people were stung by jellyfish over the holiday weekend when thousands of the sea animals athered along the shore break at Long Island beaches. The majority of those stung were in Suffolk County at Robert Moses Beach Park in Babylon where thousands were spotted along the shoreline on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to George Gorman, of New York State Parks Department.
Register Citizen
Grill II Jamaican restaurant owners to open In The City tapas bar and lounge in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — It’s been about three years since restaurateur Paul Brown, 50, could be seen preparing to open his first restaurant in downtown Bridgeport. He recalled setting up his Jamaican restaurant Grill II, and passersby questioning his decision to open a restaurant where previous ones closed. He still remembers one of their remarks about the balloons he set up for the opening: “Do you think balloons is gonna make you better than the last guys?”
NewsTimes
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
New Milford Favorite Closes Suddenly to Open Under Popular Local Business
The closing of a local business is always sad, especially when a national store replaces it. Bagel lovers of New Milford, it's happening to you today, but don't be sad, in your case, there's an excellent local replacement on its way. In an announcement just posted to their Facebook page,...
rew-online.com
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Flash flooding from heavy downpours possible as storms roll through Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — The whole state is under a Flood Watch through Tuesday as storms roll through southern New England. A flood advisory has been issued for towns and cities stretching from New London, Middlesex, New Haven, Fairfield, and Litchfield counties. Fairfield County was briefly under a Tornado Warning...
darienite.com
Irene Trautmann, 59, a Volunteer of the Year, Past President of Darien Music for Youth, Golfer, Real Estate Agent
It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.
Eyewitness News
DOT: Route 67 in Oxford shuts down after tree falls, brings down wires
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 67 in Oxford is CLOSED after a tree fell bringing down wires. According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed between Hogs Back Road & Governors Hill Road. This incident was reported at 10:33 pm, according to the DOT.
