Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
California’s Top Cop to Review Death of Man Held by Police
On Wednesday, the California attorney general’s office announced that it would review a district attorney’s decision from the San Francisco Bay Area not to file homicide charges against police officers who placed a knee on the neck of a prone man in 2020. The office of Attorney General...
californiaexaminer.net
Georgia, Other States Face Flooding
On Monday, forecasters warned of the potential for torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground in the southeast and most of the northeast of the United States, where flood watches were already in effect. It was reported that certain sections of northwest Georgia received as much as 12...
californiaexaminer.net
High School Football Player’s Mother Dated Murder Victim
A high school football player from Washington state who went missing last week and was later arrested on murder charges allegedly murdered his mother’s ex-boyfriend. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday that Gabriel Michael Davies, 16, and another adolescent were detained on suspicion of second-degree murder, burglary, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in connection with the death of a 51-year-old man who was discovered shot in his house.
californiaexaminer.net
Stage 3 Alert Level in California Means Rotational Power Disruptions Are’very Feasible’
The power grid operator in California issued a stage 3 energy emergency alert on Tuesday evening, warning that rotating power outages were “highly conceivable” due to the extreme heat wave that was sweeping the state. “Threat of rolling power disruptions has raised the energy emergency alert level to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaexaminer.net
Sunday’s Triple Homicide Shook St. Paul’s East Side
Many impromptu tributes can be found in the St. Paul area, where three people were killed on Sunday. In the Payne-Phalen neighbourhood, a decorated cross and T-shirt mark where 20-year-old Izavier Olguin was shot and died two October ago. The spot is up against a fence in an alleyway. Yuliya Li, 34, a St. Paul resident, was shot and murdered less than a mile west of the shootings on Sunday.
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
Comments / 0