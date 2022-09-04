Read full article on original website
KIM WINDER
4d ago
Tragic. Not Safe Anywhere. Why are these children carrying guns and who's guns are these? Can't even go to school. Sad. Praying for the Family 🙏🏽
Reply
5
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Student with loaded gun arrested at ConneXions Academy, authorities say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday outside ConneXions Academy in West Baltimore, the Baltimore City Public School system said. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for the school system, said the student was arrested without incident around 1 p.m. outside the school in the 2800 block of North Dukeland Street.
campussafetymagazine.com
Mervo High School Student Fatally Shot After Dismissal
BALTIMORE, Md. — A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student was shot and killed on campus Friday afternoon. Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) said the shooting happened around 2:53 p.m. during dismissal, reports CBS News. The victim, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, was confronted in the parking lot by a student from another Baltimore City school. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the confrontation became “heated” and the suspect fired multiple shots.
Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot to death yesterday morning in Southwest, D.C. This...
Woman Shot In Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A woman was shot shortly before noon yesterday in Southwest Baltimore. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student with gun arrested outside Connexions Academy/Bard High School
A student was arrested with a gun outside of a Baltimore City Public School Thursday afternoon. The gun was taken without incident.
Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.
wnav.com
Annapolis Man Charged with Murder For Shotgun Shooting of Man Near Liquor Store
Greggory Siscoe, who was arrested after police arrived at the scene of a shooting at Clauss Liquor Store in Glen Burnie on August 26, has been formally charged with the murder of 29-year-old Darius Davon Matthews. Police said, according to the Baltimore Sun, that Siscoe was found at the scene...
13 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 13...
Baltimore spending board approves $575K settlement for man stopped by GTTF officers in 2015
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...
foxbaltimore.com
Victim of corrupt Gun Trace Task Force to receive $575,000 payout from Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The city approved a $575,000 settlement Wednesday for a man who served a year and a half in prison after corrupt Baltimore police officers planted a gun on him. Darnell Earl was stopped by several members of the Gun Trace Task Force -- then-officers Marcus Taylor,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore gang member sentenced to just over 15 years in prison after guilty plea
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to just over 15 years in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to committing a number of crimes as a member of the Crips gang. Ridley "Crazy" Shipley, 32, was accused of drug dealing, robbery, witness retaliation, and other acts...
15-year-old shot outside of Carver High School
Baltimore Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot outside of Carver Vocational High School.
Suspect Apprehended After Pistol-Whipping Woman, Crashing Into Patrol Car In Waldorf: Sheriff
A wild scene played out in the parking lot of a busy Maryland shopping center when a man allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and totaled a police cruiser before being struck and injured by responding sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Prince George’s County resident Keith DeWayne Nickens, Jr., 20, of Accokeek,...
Wbaltv.com
'Leave us alone': Mixed reaction from leaders, residents over Baltimore police redistricting
The new maps for police redistricting in Baltimore City are drawn but some residents aren't sold on the changes and they're making their voices heard. During a city council committee hearing, some worried the changes will create more crime in certain districts and more calls for service. Police Commissioner Michael...
southbmore.com
South Baltimore Crime Updates
According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) Crime Map, the following crimes were from 8/24/22 to 8/30/22. LARCENY FROM AUTO, 600 WASHINGTON BLVD, FRIDAY, 8/26/22, 22:00. AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, 0 W CONWAY ST, SATURDAY, 8/27/22, 7:00. Sharp-Leadenhall. NONE. Federal Hill. AUTO THEFT, 0 E MONTGOMERY ST, SATURDAY, 8/27/22, 20:00. LARCENY FROM...
Explosive Morning: One Dead, One Hurt In Separate Midday Baltimore Shootings Within 30 Minutes
One is dead and a second is hospitalized as police investigate a pair of separate shootings in Baltimore that happened within a half hour of each other shortly before noon on Wednesday. It was a busy start to the day for members of the Baltimore Police Department's Southwest District, who...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for public's help to identify suspect in question in northeast fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that took place in august in northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives say they are looking for information related to a shooting in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive on...
31-Year-Old Shot Early Labor Day Morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – police in Baltimore are investigating the early Monday morning shooting in the...
Baltimore County Police Issue silver alert for missing elderly man
BALTIMORE, MD – A 90-year-old man has been reported missing in the Towson area near...
Comments / 8