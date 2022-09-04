ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

KIM WINDER
4d ago

Tragic. Not Safe Anywhere. Why are these children carrying guns and who's guns are these? Can't even go to school. Sad. Praying for the Family 🙏🏽

Reply
5
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Student with loaded gun arrested at ConneXions Academy, authorities say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student with a loaded handgun was arrested Thursday outside ConneXions Academy in West Baltimore, the Baltimore City Public School system said. Sherry Christian, a spokeswoman for the school system, said the student was arrested without incident around 1 p.m. outside the school in the 2800 block of North Dukeland Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
campussafetymagazine.com

Mervo High School Student Fatally Shot After Dismissal

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student was shot and killed on campus Friday afternoon. Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS) said the shooting happened around 2:53 p.m. during dismissal, reports CBS News. The victim, 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden, was confronted in the parking lot by a student from another Baltimore City school. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the confrontation became “heated” and the suspect fired multiple shots.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Baltimore Schoolyard#Baltimore City Public
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.  Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore spending board approves $575K settlement for man stopped by GTTF officers in 2015

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

South Baltimore Crime Updates

According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) Crime Map, the following crimes were from 8/24/22 to 8/30/22. LARCENY FROM AUTO, 600 WASHINGTON BLVD, FRIDAY, 8/26/22, 22:00. AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, 0 W CONWAY ST, SATURDAY, 8/27/22, 7:00. Sharp-Leadenhall. NONE. Federal Hill. AUTO THEFT, 0 E MONTGOMERY ST, SATURDAY, 8/27/22, 20:00. LARCENY FROM...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy