Search for missing Native artifacts led to the discovery of bodies stored in ‘the most inhumane way possible’

I hope the artifacts & remains can be identified & returned to their proper tribes where they can be buried with respect. I hope they can all find peace 🕊️.😞💔🤘
Federal Law? Ordinary human decency tells us to (1) not intentionally disturb human graves and, 2) leave the remains and artifacts as you found them and re-cover the grave.
I don't think I would want to live in North Dakota if the people do the indigenous people that way that's one sorry bunch of people let me Indians never done a thing to y'all and what do you do you dig them up throw their bones around don't catalog them and dig their artifacts up and still got so many institutions you people are about as bad as Hitler
Related
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
Farmer and three workers found dead in North Dakota field in suspected murder-suicide
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Researchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
Police: Remains found in suitcases bought at auction belong to school-age children
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
The disappearance of a Texas river led to the reveal of 113 million-year-old tracks of a carnivorous dinosaur
RELATED PEOPLE
Yosemite Climber Who Broke 'Nearly Every Bone' Hit With Crazy Hospital Bill
A Russian shipping engineer who dumped 10,000 gallons of oil-polluted water off the Louisiana coast and lied to the Coast Guard has been jailed for a year and a day
The Man Who Wants To Release Thousands of Wooly Mammoths Into the Arctic
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent Truth
Shock as Enormous Snapping Turtle 'Beast' Washes Up on Wisconsin Beach
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Over the Hill: Mounds located on a Louisiana college campus that were built 11,000 years ago are oldest man-made structures in North America and were created 6,000 years earlier than ancient Egyptian pyramids
Ice Age human footprints found in Utah desert, thanks to a chance glance out of a moving car: "Lost oasis"
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 188