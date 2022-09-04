Search for missing Native artifacts led to the discovery of bodies stored in ‘the most inhumane way possible’

A farmer was found dead in a North Dakota field alongside three other bodies in what officials are calling a murder-suicide.Authorities say that a .357 revolver was found at the scene of the shooting in a wheat field in Towner County, which is located 200 miles northeast of Bismark.The victims have been named as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59.Dulmage was killed while combining wheat, and the three men had been hired to work on the farm alongside him, according to KVLY.The bodies were discovered on Monday evening when a relative of...

TOWNER COUNTY, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO